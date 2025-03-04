-
Which English king literally lost his head? Country Life Quiz of the Day, March 4 2025
By Toby Keel
-
-
How to make the 'best pancakes in the universe'
By Country Life
-
Old money, new style: How the high fashion world is bringing Sloane style back
By Simon Mills
-
This week's issue of Country Life — and how to subscribe or get your copy
By Country Life
-
Hastings Contemporary extols life above and below the waves with two new exhibitions
By Annunciata Elwes
-
A honey-coloured, 300-year-old rectory where every period-house headache has already been solved for you
By Penny Churchill
-
The secret lives of the British aristocracy, with Eleanor Doughty
By James Fisher
-
-
-
-
A quaint village hall in County Durham has been turned in to a truly extraordinary contemporary home
By James Fisher
-
Six wonderful rural homes for sale, as seen in Country Life
By Toby Keel
-
A five-bedroom former farmhouse brought to life with one of the finest living rooms we've seen
By James Fisher
-
A five-acre estate at the heart of the 'prettiest village in Leicestershire'
By Penny Churchill
-
A wetsuit room, fingerprint entry and coastal views from all the principal rooms: Is this the ultimate Cornish holiday home?
By Annabel Dixon
-
Inside Audrey Hepburn's exquisite Alpine retreat
By James Fisher
-
-
Why size doesn't matter if you've got some decorating derring-do
By Arabella Youens
-
-
What this bathroom says about the return of the shiny surface
By Alexandra Goss
-
The art of glass: Is this the ultimate greenhouse for family entertaining?
By Amelia Thorpe
-
Reader event: Why Sir John Soane matters
By Giles Kime
-
Freddie Mercury's London bathroom, perfectly recreated in a family home in Surrey
By Arabella Youens
-
Injecting colour, pattern and character into a once-plain sitting room
By Arabella Youens
-
A Suffolk sitting room that's a perfect example of how to bring joy and warmth
By Arabella Youens
-
Animals, obelisks and bare plaster: Country Life predicts what will be hot in interior design this year
By Giles Kime
-
-
-
Chalet Machapuchare: Does France's best ski chalet live up to its reputation?
By James Fisher
-
Dawn Chorus: The train line in Yorkshire named as one of the world's top things to do in 2025
By Toby Keel
-
I would like to lie on the Rhamses Bed by Louis Malard and be fed grapes
By James Fisher
-
There's no place like home: How animals find their way back to their owners is a mystery we are still trying to solve
By Country Life
-
-
-
Dawn Chorus: The perfect job for incurable romantics, Britain's rudest roads, woodland workshops and spring in Cornwall
By Toby Keel
-
-
Meet the British woodpeckers whose 'unmistakable hammering' is a sure sign that spring is on its way
By Vicky Liddell
-
Curious Questions: Will the real Welsh daffodil please stand up
By Country Life
-
-
John Morley: A brush with the artist who changed the world of snowdrops
By Tilly Ware
-
-
Alan Titchmarsh: I went a bit mad ordering bulbs — and I'm not even a little bit sorry I did
By Alan Titchmarsh
-
Dawn Chorus: How to travel around the world in 19 flowers and the Mini Moke that took St Moritz by storm
By Rosie Paterson
-
How to make a gloomy city garden into a haven of colour and nature
By Tiffany Daneff
-
The daffodil full of 'simple, dotty charm' that's the most generous of all Narcissus species
By Charles Quest-Ritson
-
‘It can take three days to paint one leaf’: The extraordinary, painstaking lives of Chelsea Physic Garden’s Florilegium Society artists
By Catriona Gray
-
-
-
-
Playing the fool: The rich history of tarot and how it satisfies our desire for transcendence
By Deborah Nicholls-Lee
-
When London was beginning to establish itself as modern cultural powerhouse: The 1980s according to David Bailey
By Richard MacKichan
-
The life and times of P. G. Wodehouse, 50 years on from his death
By Roderick Easdale
-
-
Falcon Farmhouse: A dreamy hilltop retreat with fun on tap
By Toby Keel
-
-
On the far side of the Himalayas
By Kate Eshelby
-
Game, set, match: 12 of the world’s most beautiful tennis courts
By Rosie Paterson
-
The Country Life guide to Somerset: What to do, where to stay and how to eat
By Natalie Millar-Partridge
-
On your marks, get set, go: The booming business of sports tourism
By Emma Love
-
Direct to the Dolomites
By Emma Love
-
-
-
-
Seven perfect pancake recipes for Shrove Tuesday
By Country Life
-
Curious Questions: Why is pancake day called 'Shrove Tuesday'?
By Martin Fone
-
The greatest cottage pie recipe
By Melanie Johnson
-
The need for mead: 'We can re-wild the countryside and get drunk while we’re doing it'
By Amie Elizabeth White
-
Tom Parker Bowles's favourite recipe: French onion soup
By Tom Parker Bowles
-
Dawn Chorus: The Dorchester’s plans for British Pie Week, Anya Hindmarch takes flight and how to rent the Earl of Suffolk’s childhood home
By Rosie Paterson
-