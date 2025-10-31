Dream of revolution inside the 18th-century villa once occupied by Napoleon's French troops

A four-bedroom apartment briefly occupied by French troops during the Napoleonic campaigns is on the market with Sotheby's International Realty , for €1,100,000.

The 340 square metre residence is located inside an an 18th-century Italian villa and comes with three acres of beautiful shared garden.

Villa Gnecchi Ruscone in Verderio, 35 kilometres north-east of Milan, was once the home of the influential Gnecchi Ruscone family who were silk industrialists and patrons of the arts. As well as Napoleon's troops and, if you believe the rumours, Napoleon himself, Giuseppe Garibaldi — the revolutionary and republican who contributed to the Unification of Italy in the 1800s — is also said to have visited.

The property’s outdoor space, which is shared among all its residents, includes parkland, a swimming pool and tennis court. However, the apartment's own stand out features are its two impressive reception halls with parquet flooring, coffered ceilings, a Murano glass chandelier and original 18th-century fireplace. The tapestry is embroidered with pure gold.

Located in the right wing of the villa, this part was formerly used as a tea room, library and parlour. The buildings residents are able to hire a shared grand ballroom — which would mean you could host your very own decadent Italian ball, if you so chose.

