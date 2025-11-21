The pink granite chateau that the Cointreau family built in the Loire Valley is for sale at £3.5 million
The great country seats of the Guinness family have an equivalent over the Channel, where the chateau built by the Cointreau family is on the market.
In 1857, a pair of brothers named Adolphe and Édouard-Jean Cointreau were wondering what to do with their growing business. It had been running nicely since 1849, and profits were up when they diversified out of confectionery and started making traditional Guignolet — a type of cherry brandy — but they felt they needed something new, and began tinkering with recipes. Strawberry, plum and orange were all tried, and they began to enjoy success, even winning an award, but things were relatively modest.
18 years later in 1875, Édouard-Jean's son, Édouard, took on the family business, and he and his wife Louisa believed they were sitting on a goldmine with the orange liqueur in particular. They spent years refining and perfecting the recipe — full of flavour, yet not cloyingly sweet — and expanding their team, as well as designing the beautiful square bottle that's was as distinctive and recognisable then as it is today. Cointreau was born.
The rest is alcoholic history, a drink that's a true household name and not quite like anything else on the market (the production process has remained a closely-guarded secret for 140 years). With success came money, and with money came the chance to build a lovely great chateau in the Loire Valley, the brainchild of Louis Cointreau, son of Édouard.
That chateau is now on the market via John D. Wood with an asking price of €3.99 million — or around £3.5 million — which seems rather reasonable-sounding for a palatial 10,000sq ft, 12-bedroom country house that was totally refurbished in 2018 by the sixth generation of the Cointreau family.
If you're wondering about the chateau's stonework — which is markedly different from the traditional smooth white stone of most chateaux of a similar size — it's because the place is made from pink granite, supplemented by a mix of Anjou schist (a type of metamorphic rock) and reinforced concrete, which at the time of the building's construction in 1928-32 was still a new material. The net result is a striking house, set in an elevated spot which offers wonderful views across the 500 acres of the Boudré Forest.
The interior is just as grand as the exterior — possibly even more so. A marble entrance hall opens to a grand salon, with a vintage C. Bechstein piano, a stately dining room and a smoking lounge (this is France, after all).
The bedrooms on the floors above are all themed, retaining their period character and style, and on the top floor you'll find an artist’s studio, where works by the poster artist Jean-Adrien Mercier — a relative of the Cointreaus — adorn the walls.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
While it's a family home, the chateau also feels very much like a place to entertain, from the dining table that seats 24 to the.
There is a beautiful orangery that's big enough to throw a party with 120 of your closest friends. And for the special few at the end of the night, you can invite them down into the wine cellar which has been turned into a tasting room.
What better place to concoct your very own new flavour of liqueur with which to take over the world?
The Cointreau family property in Anjou is for sale at €3.99 million — see more details.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
-
-
Quiz ahoy! Even these gorgeous mice have been waiting for the Country Life Quiz of the Day, November 21, 2025
From school reports in South America, it's all in today's Country Life quiz.
By Country Life Published
-
Better than Ozempic? 50 years of the Brompton bicycle
Owen Wilson, James May and most of the middle-aged men and condescending hipsters you know love them. As the iconic folding bike turns 50 Lotte Brundle hops on one with the company's CEO.
By Lotte Brundle Published
-
Is this the end of the Forever Home?
The classic dream of finding a family house in which you can settle down, raise a family and grow old has never been harder to obtain. So has the concept of the 'Forever Home' had its day? Annabel Dixon reports.
By Annabel Dixon Published
-
An Arts-and-Crafts home that sits in prime position in the most exclusive (and priciest) road in Hampshire
With its own private jetty on the Beaulieu River, The Rookery is a rare and beautiful home. Penny Churchill takes a look.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
A home where medieval, Georgian and modern come together in rare style
Set in a couple of acres in the leafy outskirts of Essex, Rochfords is a family house that blends old and new with charm and a sense of fun.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
A private island in the Thames Estuary is up for sale at £50,000, complete with its own Victorian fort
Darnet Fort is seeking a new owner — but it's going to need someone of great vision and spirit.
By Toby Keel Published
-
A 500-year-old house with Soho House-style interiors, Chelsea gold medallist gardens and a grass tennis court
Haslingfield Manor is an extraordinary mix of styles and ideas, from Tudor Britain to the cutting edge of modern design. Penny Churchill takes a look.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
Utterly wonderful country homes for sale across Britain, from a 10-bedroom mansion to a Devon hideaway, as seen in Country Life
From an irresistibly charming house in Devon to a 400-year-old commutable home in Hertfordshire, here's our pick of some of the best homes to come to market via Country Life in the past week.
By Toby Keel Published
-
The London house where Rolls-Royce's co-founder Charles Rolls tinkered with his very first car is for sale at £17 million
Charles Rolls, the engineer and co-founder of Rolls-Royce, got his hands dirty when using the stables of this fine London home as a makeshift garage. Annabel Dixon reports.
By Annabel Dixon Published
-
A vineyard for sale on the slopes above 'the best beach in Britain' is for sale at just £650,000
In the beautifully unspoilt Devon village of Bantham, an award-winning vineyard is for sale. Toby Keel takes a look.
By Toby Keel Published