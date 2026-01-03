Country Life's top 10 travel articles of 2025, including the Scottish survival experience beloved by David Beckham and what a A-list ski resort does when it stops getting snow
Country Life's Travel Editor takes a look back at the most read travel pieces of 2025.
Ashford Castle hotel review
To coincide with Netflix's House of Guinness drama series, we sent Lotte Brundle, Country Life's Digital Writer, to visit the fantastic five-star hotel in Ireland that the family once used to show off their wealth and influence.
New opening: Inside The PIG’s first Cotswolds hotel — and it has its own pub
The PIG is one of Britain's most successful hotel groups — and we love that it celebrates seasonal and local produce. When a property opened up in the Cotswolds we knew we had to send Country Life's Editor-in-Chief, Mark Hedges, who grew up nearby.
What happens to an A-list ski resort when it stops getting snow? In Megève, they've done amazing things in figuring it out
A couple of generations ago, Megève was blanketed in snow every year without fail, becoming a favourite with the rich, famous and fashionable. But with climate change taking hold across Europe, the resort's low altitude — at barely 1,000m above sea level, it's lower than Snowdon — the resort is at risk of soon having no snow. Richard MacKichan went to find out what they’re planning to do about it.
Here is where to stay on the ancient stretch of Italian coastline that people in the know are calling 'the new Amalfi'
Rosie Paterson had the tough job of reporting from the handsome Villa Talamo in quieter-than-Amalfi south-west Tuscany. It's surrounded by ancient Etruscan history and is now available for exclusive use hire.
‘Anyone who has once known this land can never be quite free from the nostalgia for it’: The Country Life guide to Sicily
Everything you need to know about Sicily, from where to stay, to what to do (according to locals in the know).
The Scottish survival experience, beloved by Sir David Beckham, Ian Wright and heavyweight CEOs, that's all about learning to appreciate the dizzying brilliance of the natural world again
Patrick Galbraith followed in the footsteps of our guest editor, Sir David Beckham, who marked his 50th birthday with a 'survival' experience in the Scottish Highlands.
‘Activities are of the derring-do variety, and the weather is unreliable year round, so it’s useful to be a good sport’: A memorable road trip to the tidal island in Scotland where J. M. Barrie liked to holiday
The opening of three new hotels in Scotland was all it took to convince Jo Rodgers to journey northwards on a road trip with her husband and three young children in tow.
'Fences have blocked wildlife corridors, causing the wildebeest migration to collapse from 140,000 individuals to fewer than 15,000': Is the opening of the Ritz-Carlton in Kenya’s Masai Mara National Reserve a cause for celebration or concern?
In Kenya's iconic Masai Mara region tourism is an important and necessary part of the economy, but the arrival of several large hotel groups — including Ritz-Carlton — have some on edge. Lisa Johnson first reported on the issue for us in June 2025. She followed it up with a piece on the problems with overtourism in December 2025 — which you can read here.
Raffles London at The OWO hotel review: How eight years and £1.4 billion transformed the birthplace of Bond
But was the vast expense worth it? You can find out by reading Emma Hughes's piece.
The Business Class product that spawned a generation of knock-offs: What it’s like to fly in Qatar Airways’ Qsuite cabin
Qatar Airways’ Qsuite cabin has been setting the standard for Business Class travel since it was introduced in 2017.
