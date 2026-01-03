Country Life's top 10 travel articles of 2025, including the Scottish survival experience beloved by David Beckham and what a A-list ski resort does when it stops getting snow

(Image credit: Helen Cathcart)

To coincide with Netflix's House of Guinness drama series, we sent Lotte Brundle, Country Life's Digital Writer, to visit the fantastic five-star hotel in Ireland that the family once used to show off their wealth and influence.

(Image credit: Jake Eastham for The PIG)

The PIG is one of Britain's most successful hotel groups — and we love that it celebrates seasonal and local produce. When a property opened up in the Cotswolds we knew we had to send Country Life's Editor-in-Chief, Mark Hedges, who grew up nearby.

At the beginning of the 1963 movie 'Charade', Audrey Hepburn's Regina Lampert meets Cary Grant's character in Megeve. (Image credit: FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images)

A couple of generations ago, Megève was blanketed in snow every year without fail, becoming a favourite with the rich, famous and fashionable. But with climate change taking hold across Europe, the resort's low altitude — at barely 1,000m above sea level, it's lower than Snowdon — the resort is at risk of soon having no snow. Richard MacKichan went to find out what they’re planning to do about it.

(Image credit: The Thinking Traveller)

Rosie Paterson had the tough job of reporting from the handsome Villa Talamo in quieter-than-Amalfi south-west Tuscany. It's surrounded by ancient Etruscan history and is now available for exclusive use hire.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Everything you need to know about Sicily, from where to stay, to what to do (according to locals in the know).

Fires are all the cosier when you collapse beside them after a long day in the wilds, as Cruz and Romeo Beckham discovered with Eliza Brown’s spaniel in a cosy bothy on Scarba. (Image credit: Sir David Beckham)

Patrick Galbraith followed in the footsteps of our guest editor, Sir David Beckham, who marked his 50th birthday with a 'survival' experience in the Scottish Highlands.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The opening of three new hotels in Scotland was all it took to convince Jo Rodgers to journey northwards on a road trip with her husband and three young children in tow.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In Kenya's iconic Masai Mara region tourism is an important and necessary part of the economy, but the arrival of several large hotel groups — including Ritz-Carlton — have some on edge. Lisa Johnson first reported on the issue for us in June 2025. She followed it up with a piece on the problems with overtourism in December 2025 — which you can read here.

Raffles London at The OWO hotel review: How eight years and £1.4 billion transformed the birthplace of Bond

(Image credit: Raffles)

But was the vast expense worth it? You can find out by reading Emma Hughes's piece.

(Image credit: Qatar Airways)

Qatar Airways’ Qsuite cabin has been setting the standard for Business Class travel since it was introduced in 2017.