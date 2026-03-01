Country houses for sale

Five magical country homes for sale across Britain, as seen in Country Life

From Shropshire to Kent, this wonderful places all came to the market in Country Life this week.

Toby Keel
By
published
Features

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Shropshire — £1.375 million

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

The house is a joy, the gardens sublime: this Shropshire home is an absolute dream of a place, with six bedrooms, endless character and a thriving garden business included in the sale.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

Surrey — £2.99 million

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Some 15 acres of the South Downs come with this house on a private lane just outside Haslemere, on the Surrey, West Sussex and Hampshire border. Privacy, space (six bedrooms) and sports facilities that include a pool, tennis court and games room are all part of the appeal.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

Buckinghamshire — £3.5 million

(Image credit: Savills)

A picture-perfect Georgian home covered in creeping wisteria and arranged around a beautiful terrace ane circular lawn. Seven reception rooms, six bedrooms and an indoor swimming pool, plus a village-edge location that makes commuting to London perfectly possible: Marylebone is under 40 minutes away from nearby Chalfont & Latimer station.

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

Bedfordshire — £2 million

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

Windmill House is a real rarity: an Edwardian country house set in two acres, yet still within walking distance of the mainline railway station at Bedford. A five-bedroom country home that really does offer the best of both worlds.