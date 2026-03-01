Five magical country homes for sale across Britain, as seen in Country Life

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

The house is a joy, the gardens sublime: this Shropshire home is an absolute dream of a place, with six bedrooms, endless character and a thriving garden business included in the sale.

Some 15 acres of the South Downs come with this house on a private lane just outside Haslemere, on the Surrey, West Sussex and Hampshire border. Privacy, space (six bedrooms) and sports facilities that include a pool, tennis court and games room are all part of the appeal.

A picture-perfect Georgian home covered in creeping wisteria and arranged around a beautiful terrace ane circular lawn. Seven reception rooms, six bedrooms and an indoor swimming pool, plus a village-edge location that makes commuting to London perfectly possible: Marylebone is under 40 minutes away from nearby Chalfont & Latimer station.

Windmill House is a real rarity: an Edwardian country house set in two acres, yet still within walking distance of the mainline railway station at Bedford. A five-bedroom country home that really does offer the best of both worlds.