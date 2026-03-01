Five magical country homes for sale across Britain, as seen in Country Life

Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Shropshire — £1.375 million
The house is a joy, the gardens sublime: this Shropshire home is an absolute dream of a place, with six bedrooms, endless character and a thriving garden business included in the sale.
For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.
Surrey — £2.99 million
Some 15 acres of the South Downs come with this house on a private lane just outside Haslemere, on the Surrey, West Sussex and Hampshire border. Privacy, space (six bedrooms) and sports facilities that include a pool, tennis court and games room are all part of the appeal.
For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.
Buckinghamshire — £3.5 million
A picture-perfect Georgian home covered in creeping wisteria and arranged around a beautiful terrace ane circular lawn. Seven reception rooms, six bedrooms and an indoor swimming pool, plus a village-edge location that makes commuting to London perfectly possible: Marylebone is under 40 minutes away from nearby Chalfont & Latimer station.
For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.
Bedfordshire — £2 million
Windmill House is a real rarity: an Edwardian country house set in two acres, yet still within walking distance of the mainline railway station at Bedford. A five-bedroom country home that really does offer the best of both worlds.