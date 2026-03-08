From the Wild West to West London: The indomitable rise of cowboy core

Once upon a time, the Wild West was something we experienced at a safe distance, through books and films, or imagined via the romance of a long railway journey, or a picnic in a grassy meadow.

Right now, it feels as if the West is all around us, in our wardrobes, influencing our interiors and music, and even our language. Suede and well-worn leather jackets no longer read as costumes, but coveted staples. Fringing can be found where tailoring once reigned supreme and double denim is considered streetstyle chic. And our homes are a smörgåsbord of ranch-like textures, from supple saddle leather (John Lewis sells a saddle leather armchair which must mean it’s broken into the mainstream) and rough reclaimed timbers, to silky sheepskin.

Perhaps this new-found longing for a Wild West life is down to the tsunami of Taylor Sheridan television shows, chiefly Paramount+’s Yellowstone, 1883 and 1923 with their panoramic shots of a far-reaching Montana skyline and rustic interiors, themes of land, loyalty and legacy, and the fact that every male character, from the landmen to the lawyers, is clad in chaps and boots. ‘Cowboys,’ goes the popular meme, ‘because no woman has ever dreamed about being swept off her feet by an accountant.’

Kavin Costner and Kelly Reilly as John and Beth Dutton (father and daughter) in 'Yellowstone'. Beth's outfits have spawned countless articles, blog and Instagram posts. (Image credit: Alamy)

However, at the centre of Yellowstone is a female character, Beth Dutton — a surly, sultry force, played impeccably by Kelly Reilly and as mesmerising as her male counterparts. Beth stomps from barn to boardroom, dressed in floral dresses and battered boots, tailored blazers and statement outerwear. It’s a look that, in part, Britons have long embraced at summer music festivals, but in recent years has evolved and is at home on the King’s Road as it is on the fields of Glastonbury. That her style has resonated so strongly in the UK speaks to an appreciation of durability and craft, qualities already synonymous with luxury British fashion. Now it just comes with a twist of Americana.

Disclaimer: I am an American, but I have lived in London for 10 years, and I own a pair of cowboy boots, but did not feel inclined to break them out until fairly recently — to a Zach Bryan concert in Hyde Park and to my daughter’s Cowgirl themed sixth birthday , but also to dinner at my local pub and to a friend’s non-cowboy-themed birthday party. What would have once made me stand out from the crowd in a ‘she’s not from here’ kind of way, is now cool.

Marie Lichtenberg’s buttery suede bandana is embellished with 18-carat gold details and gemstones in order to create a neckpiece that channels all the Southern charm of the rodeo — with Parisian finesse. (Image credit: Marie Lichtenberg)

‘Cowboy boots are the mainstay of our boot business,’ says shoe-designer Penelope Chilvers . The brand has stocked an iteration of a cowboy boot ever since they launched, but 2025 sales were up 48% year on year, and 70% of sales are first-time customers purchasing a pair of the boots. And it goes beyond boots: Hermès and Marie Lichtenberg stock much longed-for Western-inspired bandana scarfs, as do, at the slightly more affordable end of the market, Gigi Hadid’s Guest in Residence’s brand and Kujten.

Hermès's Le Rodeo des Fruits bandana was designed by Shinsuke Kawahara, a multi-disciplinary artist. (Image credit: Hermès)

‘I recently chased the chicest lady down the street to ask where her brown fringed coat was from,’ says Louise Roe, the founder of Sharland England , ‘It was the perfect chocolate brown and slightly oversized on the shoulder. I didn’t think I loved cowboy cool until that moment. There’s a modern, slightly more refined version of cowboy that I’m into.’

