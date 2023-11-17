The Country Life Podcast

Country Life Magazine has started a podcast.
The first episode is available now; you’ll be able to get it on this page, or wherever you get your podcasts — including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.
New episodes will appear each Friday at 12:30pm, beginning from December 1.
Tales from Country Life with The Editor, Mark Hedges
Published on Friday, 17th November, 2023
Country Life’s first ever podcast sees us speak to the magazine’s Editor-in-Chief, Mark Hedges. Mark has been in charge of the magazine for 17 years, presiding over circulation which has risen year after year, bucking the trend of the publishing industry, and winning every award possible in the process.
He’s done everything from writing about fishing to hob-nobbing with members of the Royal Family — several of whom he’s persuaded to guest edit the magazine, not least King Charles himself.
Episode credits
Host: James Fisher
Producer and Editor: Toby Keel
Guest: Mark Hedges
Music: ‘Summertime’ by JuliusH
Special thanks: Adam Wilbourn