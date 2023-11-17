The Country Life Podcast

Country Life Magazine has started a podcast.

The first episode is available now; you’ll be able to get it on this page, or wherever you get your podcasts — including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

New episodes will appear each Friday at 12:30pm, beginning from December 1.

Tales from Country Life with The Editor, Mark Hedges

Published on Friday, 17th November, 2023

Country Life’s first ever podcast sees us speak to the magazine’s Editor-in-Chief, Mark Hedges. Mark has been in charge of the magazine for 17 years, presiding over circulation which has risen year after year, bucking the trend of the publishing industry, and winning every award possible in the process.

He’s done everything from writing about fishing to hob-nobbing with members of the Royal Family — several of whom he’s persuaded to guest edit the magazine, not least King Charles himself.

Episode credits

Host: James Fisher

Producer and Editor: Toby Keel

Guest: Mark Hedges

Music: ‘Summertime’ by JuliusH

Special thanks: Adam Wilbourn