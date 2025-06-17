Steve Backshall on sharks, quicksand, and getting his fingertips eaten by piranhas

The adventurer, broadcaster, scientist and writer Steve Backshall has been a fixture on TV screens in Britain for nearly three decades — and we're absolutely thrilled that he joined James Fisher on the Country Life Podcast.

Steve talks through some of the highlights of his amazing career, from coming face-to-face with tigers and great white sharks to discovering ancient ruins while diving in flooded cave systems.

But as well as a globetrotting naturalist with a gift for overcoming his natural fears, he's also a natural raconteur who shares and why he's determined that his kids should have a wonderful childhood spent outdoors — just as he did.

Steve is now sharing his lifetime of adventures on a new podcast called That's Just Wild, which he presents alongside biologist Lizzie Daly and environmental journalist Sarah Roberts, with two episodes each week from wherever you get your podcasts.

Steve Backshall (right) with co-presenters Lizzie Daly (left) and Sarah Roberts (centre) (Image credit: Steve Backshall, Lizzie Daly and Sarah Roberts)

Episode credits

Host: James Fisher

Guest: Steve Backshall

Editor and producer: Toby Keel

Music: JuliusH via Pixabay