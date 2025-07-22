A cosy cottage in Durham where Oliver Cromwell drank mead and dreamt of glorious uprising is for sale
Blagraves in Barnard Castle, Co Durham, is a dreamy home by the River Tees which is the second oldest building in the town.
County Durham is one of the very nicest places to be in England, as I found out on a recent visit, and it would be, in my eyes, a rather lovely place to live. If you also fancy living in Co Durham, then perhaps look no further than Blagraves, the oldest residence in Barnard Castle, which is with Inigo for £485,000.
The second oldest building in the town, Blagraves is a Grade I-listed four-bedroom home with a commercial space on its ground floor that used to serve as an antiques shop, café and gallery. The riverside cottage right by the Tees comes complete with a charming courtyard garden, a spacious cellar that used to be a brewery and have a well, and minstrel figures added in the 20th century to the building’s front.
Constructed at some point before 1482, it was previously owned by Richard III, before it became the Boar’s Head Inn where Oliver Cromwell paid a visit in the 17th century — and perhaps got drunk on mead, or the heady glow of concocting grand plans of civil unrest. For this it gained a blue plaque. In 1725 it was bought by a fishmonger called William Tomlinson for £125 and one shilling — a lot shy of what it will sell for today. He was responsible for adding plenty of 17th- and 18th-century features. During the latter era, the attic of the house was used as a clandestine meeting point for the followers of the leader of the Methodist movement, John Wesley. At the risk of sounding a bit like the latest CMAT song, it went on to be a ropemaker, baker and shoemaker. Curiously, post Second World War, it became a museum with the intriguing title of ‘House of Mystery’.
Lying in the town's antiques district, Blagrave not only contains history in itself, but is surrounded by it. Having been restored in line with English Heritage guidance after being given Grade-I listed status in the 50s, it contains a variety of heritage features, including: 17th-century bay windows, an 18th-century staircase and period fireplaces.
On one of the county’s characteristically sloping streets, I picture Blagrave as an artist’s studio, with accommodation upstairs. With planning approval to create a studio annexe pending, I have wistful fantasies of a painter working away in the annexe while a potter’s workshop is in full spring below, wonky clay vases adorning the site where Cromwell once sipped from a tankard and dreamt of glorious, bloody revolution.
Blagrave is on the market with Inigo, more information can be found on their website.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Lotte is Country Life's Digital Writer. Before joining in 2025, she was checking commas and writing news headlines for The Times and The Sunday Times as a sub-editor. She got her start in journalism at The Fence where she was best known for her Paul Mescal coverage. She reluctantly lives in noisy south London, a far cry from her wholesome Kentish upbringing.
-
-
Why a love of gardening will get us all in the end
When it comes to gardening, resistance is futile — especially if you're British — so it's best to give into it and get on with it.
By James Alexander-Sinclair Published
-
Hope blooms eternal: Tom Young paints Lebanon's beauty, without shying away from the scars of conflict
'In situations where there is conflict or displacement, or trauma, art can help in some sort of healing process. When there are barriers, it can transcend them'
By Octavia Pollock Published
-
Model Kate Moss’s former London home in leafy St John’s Wood is up for sale
Kate Moss’s former London home has only had one owner since she sold it in 2012 and moved to the Cotswolds.
By Rosie Paterson Published
-
A dozen fine homes across Britain, from Cornish cottages to a vast Highland estate, as seen in Country Life
Our look at some of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life includes a gorgeous south coast home.
By Toby Keel Published
-
A three-bedroom bungalow that's escaped from the 1970s... and it might be the most beautiful beachside home we've seen
Shipstal Point is for sale for the first time in its history — and it's the sort of place that can't help but put a smile on your face.
By Toby Keel Published
-
A country house that's 'the finest-looking estate between the Humber and the Tweed' (at least according to Queen Victoria)
Burn Hall is a treasure-trove of architectural features, from its sweeping staircase to its grand snooker room.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Six beautiful homes around the world, from Portofino to Provence to Palm Beach
An exquisite villa tucked into a hillside? A A breathtaking apartment created to make you feel like you're flying through the endless blue skies?
By Toby Keel Last updated
-
An idyllic home where the forest meets the sea, for sale for the first time in over half a century
Little Aston is a graceful, charming home with superb gardens and its own orchard, as well as some of the south coast's most beautiful areas right on its doorstep. Penny Churchill takes a look.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
'Just look at those stairs. Just as an art form, they are bewitching, like the shell of a nautilus': The lure of buying a stairway to heaven
It seems like madness to buy a house purely because you fall in love with the staircase — but sometimes, they are simply so beautiful that it's impossible to resist. Toby Keel takes a look at some glorious examples of staircases we've seen in Country Life in the last couple of years.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Snap it up! This Martha's Vineyard estate with two private beaches is for sale on the same island where the iconic 'Jaws' film was made
Beach Farm on Martha’s Vineyard — described as 'one-of-a-kind' — is a perfect melding of New England and Scandinavian design styles.
By Rosie Paterson Last updated