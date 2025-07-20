A dozen fine homes across Britain, from Cornish cottages to a vast Highland estate, as seen in Country Life
Our look at some of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life includes a gorgeous south coast home.
Over 1,500 acres of Scotland for sale, with fishing rights, farming, a shoot and potential for both peat and woodland restoration and creation.
The house at the heart is a grand, 10-bedroom lodge, while there are also five cottages and a string of working buildings.
For sale with Landfor. See more pictures and details for this property.
A grand home right on the shores of Loch Rannoch, with five bedrooms, an orchard, separate cottage and 1km of waterfront.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.
Gnarled beams, oak panelling and leaded windows add huge character to this house on Aldwick Bay, just along the south coast from the Pagham Harbour nature reserve.
There are six bedrooms, a summer house and a boat house as part of the package within this private estate.
For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.
43 acres with a Grade II-listed farmhouse at the centre of this secluded rural home not far from Banbury.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.
A distinguished Victorian coastal house, formerly a hunting lodge, with remarkable interiors, sea views and extensive gardens.
For sale with Blenkin & Co. See more pictures and details for this property.
A Grade II listed five-bedroom residence benefiting from fishing rights on the River Tamar, set within 16.77 acres of grounds.
For sale with Fine & Country. See more pictures and details for this property.
Backing onto a golf course, this immaculate home with sea views offers the perfect blend of modern comfort and coastal lifestyle.
For sale with EXP UK. See more pictures and details for this property.
Dumfries and Galloway — £270,000
A traditional whinstone farmhouse with an outbuilding, in a peaceful rural setting with views over the surrounding countryside.
For sale with Galbraith. See more pictures and details for this property.
A stylish and elegant period property beautifully situated with stunning views across the golf course and a short walk to the beach.
For sale with Hobbs Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.
The Coach House is a beautifully presented semi-detached residence with four-bedrooms, set on the edge of the peaceful hamlet of Outhgill.
For sale with JR Hopper. See more pictures and details for this property.
A period six-bedroom home with ancillary accommodation and garage, set in 3.3 acres including gardens, adjoining paddock and field.
For sale with Stags. See more pictures and details for this property.
A magnificent three-storey individually styled residence with six bedrooms, set in a plot of approx. a third of an acre in an elevated position.
For sale with Bentons. See more pictures and details for this property.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
-
-
Arthur Parkinson: Chicken Licken isn’t just a children’s story about a chicken who believes the sky is falling, it tells us everything we need to know about keeping hens happy
Too many people think chickens only need shelter when it's hot, but the truth is much more complex.
By Arthur Parkinson Published
-
Mini Countryman John Cooper Works: A practical and sporty version of an icon
While a big Mini might be something of a contradiction, the Countryman is every bit as cheeky as its smaller cousin.
By James Fisher Published
-
A three-bedroom bungalow that's escaped from the 1970s... and it might be the most beautiful beachside home we've seen
Shipstal Point is for sale for the first time in its history — and it's the sort of place that can't help but put a smile on your face.
By Toby Keel Published
-
A country house that's 'the finest-looking estate between the Humber and the Tweed' (at least according to Queen Victoria)
Burn Hall is a treasure-trove of architectural features, from its sweeping staircase to its grand snooker room.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Six beautiful homes around the world, from Portofino to Provence to Palm Beach
An exquisite villa tucked into a hillside? A A breathtaking apartment created to make you feel like you're flying through the endless blue skies?
By Toby Keel Last updated
-
An idyllic home where the forest meets the sea, for sale for the first time in over half a century
Little Aston is a graceful, charming home with superb gardens and its own orchard, as well as some of the south coast's most beautiful areas right on its doorstep. Penny Churchill takes a look.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
'Just look at those stairs. Just as an art form, they are bewitching, like the shell of a nautilus': The lure of buying a stairway to heaven
It seems like madness to buy a house purely because you fall in love with the staircase — but sometimes, they are simply so beautiful that it's impossible to resist. Toby Keel takes a look at some glorious examples of staircases we've seen in Country Life in the last couple of years.
By Toby Keel Published
-
The one-of-a-kind estate with two private beaches and a surf house on storied Martha's Vineyard island
Beach Farm on Martha’s Vineyard — a favourite summertime holiday destination with prominent American families — is a perfect melding of New England and Scandinavian design styles.
By Rosie Paterson Published
-
The architect who created the MI6 building only designed a tiny handful of houses — and one of them is now up for sale in one of London's most bucolic spots
Sir Terry Farrell designed the beautiful, light-filled, T-shaped Drum House in Petersham, with gardens laid out by John Sallis Chandler, who has won multiple RHS Chelsea Flower Show gold medals.
By Toby Keel Last updated
-
'True waterfront homes are finite... miss one and it could be years before you see another like it again': Why the best waterfront property always hits the spot
There’s no denying the appeal of waterfront property, which now sells for some 51% more than its inland equivalent, finds Knight Frank. Annabel Dixon explores the shore.
By Annabel Dixon Published