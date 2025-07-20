Country houses for sale

A dozen fine homes across Britain, from Cornish cottages to a vast Highland estate, as seen in Country Life

Our look at some of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life includes a gorgeous south coast home.

This wonderful West Sussex home is for sale at £2.5 million.
(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)
Inverness-shire — £5,500,000

(Image credit: Landfor)

Over 1,500 acres of Scotland for sale, with fishing rights, farming, a shoot and potential for both peat and woodland restoration and creation.

(Image credit: Landfor)

The house at the heart is a grand, 10-bedroom lodge, while there are also five cottages and a string of working buildings.

For sale with Landfor. See more pictures and details for this property.

Perthshire — £3,975,000

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A grand home right on the shores of Loch Rannoch, with five bedrooms, an orchard, separate cottage and 1km of waterfront.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

West Sussex — £2,500,000

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Gnarled beams, oak panelling and leaded windows add huge character to this house on Aldwick Bay, just along the south coast from the Pagham Harbour nature reserve.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

There are six bedrooms, a summer house and a boat house as part of the package within this private estate.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Oxfordshire — £3,300,000

(Image credit: Savills)

43 acres with a Grade II-listed farmhouse at the centre of this secluded rural home not far from Banbury.

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

North Yorkshire — £1,500,000

(Image credit: Blenkin & Co)

A distinguished Victorian coastal house, formerly a hunting lodge, with remarkable interiors, sea views and extensive gardens.

For sale with Blenkin & Co. See more pictures and details for this property.

Cornwall — £850,000

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

A Grade II listed five-bedroom residence benefiting from fishing rights on the River Tamar, set within 16.77 acres of grounds.

For sale with Fine & Country. See more pictures and details for this property.

Kent — £900,000

(Image credit: eXp UK)

Backing onto a golf course, this immaculate home with sea views offers the perfect blend of modern comfort and coastal lifestyle.

For sale with EXP UK. See more pictures and details for this property.

Dumfries and Galloway — £270,000

(Image credit: Galbraith)

A traditional whinstone farmhouse with an outbuilding, in a peaceful rural setting with views over the surrounding countryside.

For sale with Galbraith. See more pictures and details for this property.

Kent — £695,000

(Image credit: Hobbs Parker)

A stylish and elegant period property beautifully situated with stunning views across the golf course and a short walk to the beach.

For sale with Hobbs Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Cumbria — £425,000

(Image credit: JR Hopper)

The Coach House is a beautifully presented semi-detached residence with four-bedrooms, set on the edge of the peaceful hamlet of Outhgill.

For sale with JR Hopper. See more pictures and details for this property.

Cornwall — £890,000

(Image credit: Stags)

A period six-bedroom home with ancillary accommodation and garage, set in 3.3 acres including gardens, adjoining paddock and field.

For sale with Stags. See more pictures and details for this property.

Leicestershire — £1,900,000

(Image credit: Benton)

A magnificent three-storey individually styled residence with six bedrooms, set in a plot of approx. a third of an acre in an elevated position.

For sale with Bentons. See more pictures and details for this property.

Toby Keel
Toby Keel

Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.

