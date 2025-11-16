Utterly wonderful country homes for sale across Britain, from a 10-bedroom mansion to a Devon hideaway, as seen in Country Life
From an irresistibly charming house in Devon to a 400-year-old commutable home in Hertfordshire, here's our pick of some of the best homes to come to market via Country Life in the past week.
North Yorkshire — £2.25 million
Ten bedrooms and almost 9,000sq ft of space is on offer at this secluded and elegant country house, set a few miles from Leyburn.
For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.
Hampshire — £7.95 million
Proof that a new country house can be as charming as an old one — and with far less of the maintenance problems. This Georgian-style house set in 22 acres near Odiham has six bedrooms, glorious views and permission to erect a separate, four-bedroom cottage.
For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.
Hertfordshire — £1 million
An object lesson in blenind old and new at this five-bedroom house in Buntingford, where a 17th century, Grade II-listed house has been brought brilliantly into 2025. There are four reception rooms, 2,280sq ft of space and a third of an acre of charming mature gardens.
For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.
Devon — £2 million
A 275-year-old mill that offers not just a comfortable family home, but also a lifestyle business with five holiday cottages on this 4.6 acre site.
For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.
Devon — £1.8 million
Quite simply a beautifully built, furnished and finished home near Membury, with magnificently bucolic setting, four-poster beds, free-standing baths and gorgeous gardens.
For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.
Derbyshire — £4 million
Lovingly landscaped gardens meet a spacious and open house in a fine country setting, with two triple garages, 23 acres of paddocks and a separate studio annexe.
For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
