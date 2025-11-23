Country houses for sale

OnTheMarket

12 fabulous rural homes,. from £650,000 to £4 million, as seen in Country Life

Our look includes a magnificently-situated home in Devon, a village home in Somerset and a historic Welsh farmhouse.

Property for Sale
Absolutely gorgeous, and under £800k: this house in Devon is for sale via Stags.
(Image credit: Stags)
Toby Keel's avatar
By
published
in Features

Lancashire — £4.25 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Fancy a house that looks like a cross between a country farmhouse and the sort of ranch you'd see in 80s TV show Dallas? Eight bedrooms, views for miles across the Ribble Valley, and almost 15,000 sq ft of space. Quite a place.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

Buckinghamshire — £1.495 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

An 18th century home with a wonderful village location, with a huge garden, a thatched barn and an indoor swimming pool — an extraordinary blend at this price and in this location between High Wycombe and Aylesbury.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

Carmarthenshire — £1.2 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

The house of comedian, actor and writer Robert Webb, painstakingly restored from a complete wreck (read that story here), is now on the market.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

Suffolk — £1.995 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Sitting at the end of a long, tree-lined drive, this grand country home is packed with period charm — we particularly love the dining room with its timbered ceiling and inglenook fireplace.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

Somerset — £795,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Stags)

A stylishly restored cottage in a popular village with three reception rooms, kitchen/breakfast room, three double beds and a pretty courtyard.

For sale via Stags — see more details and pictures.

Devon — £1,680,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Wood and Pilcher)

A highly appealing Edwardian property with two letting cottages set in a large plot with an attractive outlook over open fields.

For sale via Wood and Pilcher — see more details and pictures.

Yorkshire — £1,750,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Bentons)

How's that for a view from the living room? This superb Georgian home, recently restored, comes with outbuildings and two-thirds of an acre of gardens and grounds.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Bentons)

For sale via Bentons — see more details and pictures.

Kent — £1,250,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Blenkin & Co)

A 4-5 bedroom detached home with period features, requiring full refurbishment, set in large gardens with scope to extend (STP).

For sale via Blenkin & Co — see more details and pictures.

Gloucestershire — £1,400,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Hayman Joyce)

A spacious four bedroom detached Cotswold stone family home, with pretty gardens, double garage and parking.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Hayman Joyce)

For sale via Hayman Joyce — see more details and pictures.

Kent — £895,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Hobbs Parker)

Stunning barn conversion within an impressive mews enjoying countryside views across protected farmland.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Hobbs Parker)

For sale via Hobbs Parker — see more details and pictures.

Buckinghamshire — £1,100,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

A unique barn-style home with gardens and recreational paddocks of three acres within the historic setting of Crawley Grange.

For sale via Jackson-Stops — see more details and pictures.

Somerset — £650,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Sandersons)

A gorgeous three-bedroom house in the fine village of Wedmore.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Sandersons)

For sale via Sandersons — see more details and pictures.

Toby Keel
Toby Keel

Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸