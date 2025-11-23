12 fabulous rural homes,. from £650,000 to £4 million, as seen in Country Life

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Fancy a house that looks like a cross between a country farmhouse and the sort of ranch you'd see in 80s TV show Dallas? Eight bedrooms, views for miles across the Ribble Valley, and almost 15,000 sq ft of space. Quite a place.

An 18th century home with a wonderful village location, with a huge garden, a thatched barn and an indoor swimming pool — an extraordinary blend at this price and in this location between High Wycombe and Aylesbury.

The house of comedian, actor and writer Robert Webb, painstakingly restored from a complete wreck (read that story here), is now on the market.

Sitting at the end of a long, tree-lined drive, this grand country home is packed with period charm — we particularly love the dining room with its timbered ceiling and inglenook fireplace.

A stylishly restored cottage in a popular village with three reception rooms, kitchen/breakfast room, three double beds and a pretty courtyard.

A highly appealing Edwardian property with two letting cottages set in a large plot with an attractive outlook over open fields.

How's that for a view from the living room? This superb Georgian home, recently restored, comes with outbuildings and two-thirds of an acre of gardens and grounds.

A 4-5 bedroom detached home with period features, requiring full refurbishment, set in large gardens with scope to extend (STP).

A spacious four bedroom detached Cotswold stone family home, with pretty gardens, double garage and parking.

Stunning barn conversion within an impressive mews enjoying countryside views across protected farmland.

A unique barn-style home with gardens and recreational paddocks of three acres within the historic setting of Crawley Grange.

A gorgeous three-bedroom house in the fine village of Wedmore.

