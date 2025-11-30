Five magnificent mansions, from a former monastery to an Art Deco wonder in the South Downs, as seen in Country Life
West Sussex — £3.75 million
This might be the most interesting mix of styles we've seen all year: a mansion on the South Downs that blends 1930s Art Deco with traditional country house elements, and plenty of modern twists. A real one-off, and a place built for fun: there's a pool, tennis court, stables and more, while it's an easy walk into the village.
For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.
Cornwall — £3.5 million
On a glorious and secluded sandy cove on the south coast of Cornwall, this really is a seaside dream home: a 4,300sq ft main home with spectacular views, plus a Georgian cottage and 11 acres.
For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.
Herefordshire — £2.75 million
What was once a monastic abbey, and then a derelict farmstead, is now a spectacular home with almost 1,000 years of history to tell, and 26 acres of charming countryside as its setting.
For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.
Buckinghamshire — £3 million
From afar you'd think this had been here centuries, but it's deceptively new — it was actually only built in the 1960s. It's a country home with five bedrooms, a separate three-bedroom cottage, a gym in a separate outbuilding and much more. Plus it's just half an hour on the train to Central London.
For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.
Hampshire — £2.5 million
In the lovely market town of Emsworth, 100 yards or so from the waterfront of Chichester Harbour, this 3,496 sq ft house has been brilliantly remodelled to make a superb kitchen/dining/living space at the heart of the house.
For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
