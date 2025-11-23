The Alpine rescue dog built for blizzards, bred by monks
As snow fell across the UK this week, I found myself day-dreaming of St Bernards striding through the Alps — a snow-day dog worth celebrating.
On Wednesday, snow fell across the UK — even over London. And even though it didn’t settle in the capital (when does it ever?), snowploughs were out further north and my mind drifted to snow dogs — naturally landing on the magnificent St Bernard. A dog born for the mountains, yet familiar to us through nursemaid Nana in Peter Pan and, of course, the mighty, family-friendly Beethoven, star of eight feature-length films.
The St Bernard hails from the Western Alps, along the Italy/Switzerland border, and was originally bred by monks at the Hospice of the Great St Bernard Pass. The hospice began acquiring dogs in the late 1600s and by the early 1700s they were already rescuing travellers lost in snow and mist. These were dogs who could trudge through deep drifts, sense a buried wanderer and guide them back to safety — or lie across them to share warmth until help arrived. For context, the Great St Bernard Pass sits at roughly 2,469 metres above sea level, so it’s fair to say the winters can be savage.
The image of a St Bernard trotting through the Alps with a tiny barrel of brandy around its neck comes from 19th-century engravings. Romantic, yes — but almost certainly myth; the monks at the hospice have long denied it was ever standard practice.
According to the Kennel Club, the breed remains relatively rare in the UK compared with many companion breeds, meaning prospective owners often encounter waiting lists. Thinking of welcoming a St Bernard into your life? There are a few things you should know. This is a breed best suited to owners with experience of large or giant-breed dogs — expect big commitments: big beds, big meals, big vet bills and yes, big globs of drool. Their thick coats and heavy frames mean they cope brilliantly with cold and snow, but poorly with prolonged heat or humidity. Shade, cool indoor spaces and limited exertion during warm spells are essential.
Although the St Bernard is no longer used for traditional mountain rescue, their legacy hasn’t dimmed. Modern Alpine search teams have drones, GPS and avalanche transceivers, but the image of a stranded hiker discovered by a colossal, warm-hearted dog has captured imaginations for generations. And with Britain turning snowy (however briefly), it feels the perfect moment to appreciate a breed shaped by centuries of harsh winters, high altitude and a vocation for helping humans.
Florence is Country Life’s Social Media Editor. Before joining the team in 2025, she led campaigns and created content across a number of industries, working with everyone from musicians and makers to commercial property firms. She studied History of Art at the University of Leeds and is a dachshund devotee and die-hard Dolly Parton fan — bring her up at your own risk unless you’ve got 15 minutes to spare.
