The Alpine rescue dog built for blizzards, bred by monks

As snow fell across the UK this week, I found myself day-dreaming of St Bernards striding through the Alps — a snow-day dog worth celebrating.

Three St Bernard dogs resting by an alpine lake, surrounded by rocky ground and grassy patches, with dramatic snow-tipped mountain peaks under a bright blue sky in the background.
Where St Bernards belong
On Wednesday, snow fell across the UK — even over London. And even though it didn’t settle in the capital (when does it ever?), snowploughs were out further north and my mind drifted to snow dogs — naturally landing on the magnificent St Bernard. A dog born for the mountains, yet familiar to us through nursemaid Nana in Peter Pan and, of course, the mighty, family-friendly Beethoven, star of eight feature-length films.

The St Bernard hails from the Western Alps, along the Italy/Switzerland border, and was originally bred by monks at the Hospice of the Great St Bernard Pass. The hospice began acquiring dogs in the late 1600s and by the early 1700s they were already rescuing travellers lost in snow and mist. These were dogs who could trudge through deep drifts, sense a buried wanderer and guide them back to safety — or lie across them to share warmth until help arrived. For context, the Great St Bernard Pass sits at roughly 2,469 metres above sea level, so it’s fair to say the winters can be savage.

A monk in a dark robe stands on a snowy slope, holding the front paws of a large St Bernard dog that is rearing playfully on its hind legs.
A monk plays with a St Bernard in the snow in the early 1930s

The image of a St Bernard trotting through the Alps with a tiny barrel of brandy around its neck comes from 19th-century engravings. Romantic, yes — but almost certainly myth; the monks at the hospice have long denied it was ever standard practice.

Two adult St Bernards sit in a snowy mountain pass, one wearing a red rescue pack and the other a small wooden barrel around its neck.
Katy and Salsa at the Great St Bernard Pass, 2009 — modern ambassadors of the monastery's legendary rescue dogs

According to the Kennel Club, the breed remains relatively rare in the UK compared with many companion breeds, meaning prospective owners often encounter waiting lists. Thinking of welcoming a St Bernard into your life? There are a few things you should know. This is a breed best suited to owners with experience of large or giant-breed dogs — expect big commitments: big beds, big meals, big vet bills and yes, big globs of drool. Their thick coats and heavy frames mean they cope brilliantly with cold and snow, but poorly with prolonged heat or humidity. Shade, cool indoor spaces and limited exertion during warm spells are essential.

A young child sits on straw beside a large St Bernard dog inside a show pen at Crufts in 1937.
A very patient St Bernard at Crufts, 1937

Although the St Bernard is no longer used for traditional mountain rescue, their legacy hasn’t dimmed. Modern Alpine search teams have drones, GPS and avalanche transceivers, but the image of a stranded hiker discovered by a colossal, warm-hearted dog has captured imaginations for generations. And with Britain turning snowy (however briefly), it feels the perfect moment to appreciate a breed shaped by centuries of harsh winters, high altitude and a vocation for helping humans.

