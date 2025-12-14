The 12 dogs of Christmas

1. Max: ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’

The hero of the film ft. one antler. (Image credit: Alamy)

There is no dog more patient than Max. The world’s most forgiving hound, forever trotting behind his green master’s moods. Max remains the picture of loyalty — even when being forced into that questionable one-antler ensemble (I may or may not have the same for my dachshunds). He is the moral compass of Whoville and proof that dogs put up with just as much, if not more, festive nonsense than we do.

2. Fang: ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’

Fang was definitely on my wishlist in 2001. (Image credit: Alamy)

The most Christmassy Harry Potter film (I won't hear another word about it) gives us Fang — Hagrid’s slobbering companion. A boarhound/great Dane in the books but played by a Neapolitan mastiff on screen, Fang looks as though he ought to guard a fortress but is, in reality, a gentle, slightly cowardly softie.

3. Zero: ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

Zero always lights the way. (Image credit: Alamy)

A ghost dog with the long body of a dachshund and the floppy ears of a basset hound, Zero floats through Halloween Town with a Rudolph-esque glowing pumpkin nose that guides Jack Skellington through fog and folly. He plays fetch with gravestones and naps in a coffin — a supernatural sweetheart if ever there was one.

4. Snoopy: ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

Wishing my dogs were as helpful as Snoopy. (Image credit: Alamy)

Ah, the world’s most imaginative beagle. Snoopy transforms his kennel into a tinsel-covered wonderland for a neighbourhood lights competition, then proceeds to outshine every human in style, seasonal enthusiasm and charisma.

5. Lady (and Tramp): ‘Lady and the Tramp’

A dream collection of dogs. (Image credit: Alamy)

Nothing says love like sharing a single strand of spaghetti with someone you adore. It may not be a Christmas film entirely, but Lady, the refined cocker spaniel, and Tramp, the street-smart mutt, remind us that romance — like Christmas — is magical, a little messy and best served alongside good food.

6. Charlie: ‘The Holiday’

A picture perfect scene and a glimpse into my future. (Image credit: Alamy)

Often forgotten yet absolutely pivotal is Charlie: Iris’s (Kate Winslet) adorable terrier. When Amanda (Cameron Diaz) arrives in Surrey on her house-swap, it’s Charlie who first nudges her to set down her oversized suitcases, step outside and… try. He curls at the foot of the armchair in that impossibly cosy cottage — keeping her there just long enough to meet Graham, otherwise known as Mr Napkinface.

7. Gromit: ‘Wallace & Gromit’

A cheerful Wallace and the perpetually fed up Gromit. (Image credit: Alamy)

Whether steering Wallace away from villains (Feathers McGraw) or silently judging his owner’s new and questionable relationship with technology, Gromit embodies loyalty with a hint of existential dread. A true Brit — intelligent, resourceful and a bit fed up.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

8. Every dog in ‘Best in Show’

Image 1 of 3 Harlan Pepper (Christopher Guest) and his bloodhound, Hubert. (Image credit: Alamy) The seemingly ditzy trophy wife Sherri Ann Cabot (Jennifer Coolidge), who owns the glamorous standard poodle, Rhapsody in White, and her overly intense dog trainer, Christy Cummings (Jane Lynch). (Image credit: Alamy) If this image doesn’t convince you to watch it, i'm not sure what will. (Image credit: Alamy)

It is time to revisit the greatest canine comedy of our time — the mockumentary in which the chaos belongs entirely to the humans, leaving the dogs, from Hubert the majestic bloodhound to Winky the Norwich terrier, as grounded and dignified stars. Moral of the story: dog shows are less about the dogs and more about the eccentric (and slightly unhinged) people who adore them.

9. Frank the Pug: ‘Men in Black’

Image 1 of 3 Frank (in his suit) and Agent J. (Image credit: Alamy) Frank (not in his suit) with Chief Zed. (Image credit: Alamy) Mushu (Frank) arriving at the Men in Black II premiere. (Image credit: Alamy)

Yes, Frank is technically an alien — a Remoolian — and yes, he is chaos incarnate, causing almost as much destruction as he prevents. But he is also opinionated, entertaining and, if that weren’t enough, he wears a little suit. Played by a real pug named Mushu, by the second film he’s even promoted to Agent J’s partner.

10. Pongo, Perdita & the Puppies: ‘101 Dalmatians’

Image 1 of 2 Fated love if ever i saw it. (Image credit: Alamy) Spotted: chaos on the streets of London. (Image credit: Alamy)

From newspaper-fetching to outwitting super-villains, Pongo and Perdita are model parents — elegant and devoted. Their 99 pups turn London into a spotted wonderland, a reminder that Dalmatians are dazzling whether there’s one, two or 101 of them. The live-action remake was the best Christmas gift of November 1996.

11. Fly: ‘Babe: Pig in the City’

Image 1 of 2 The Border collie of all Border collies. (Image credit: Alamy) (Image credit: Alamy)

Calm, capable and maternal, Fly — voiced by Miriam Margolyes — adopts Babe (the cutest thing to ever happen in cinema history), teaches him the art of herding, encourages him when he falters and carries the entire farm’s emotional stability on her shoulders. If I were handing out awards for Best Dog Mum, the trophy would be hers — no contest.

12. Uggie: ‘The Artist’

Image 1 of 2 The look of love. (Image credit: Alamy) Uggie holding his memoir. (Image credit: Alamy)

A Parson Russell terrier who out-acted an entire silent-film cast, Uggie became Hollywood royalty in 2011. He won Cannes’s Palm Dog, earned international acclaim and even inspired a campaign for an Oscar nomination. Once written off as ‘too wild’ and re-homed twice, he proved everyone wrong and became a global star — a Christmas miracle of the canine variety.