Christmas gifts for dogs and their owners

Looking for a present for a four-legged friend? Or someone somewhat obsessed with theirs? Take a look at our suggestions for Christmas gifts for dogs.
Grey & Wolf Faux Fur Dog & Puppy Blanket by Lords & Labradors
If you’re one of those few lucky dog owners whose pup doesn’t destroy every nice thing you purchase for them, reward their angelic behaviour with a cosy blanket like this one.
Grey & Wolf Faux Fur Dog & Puppy Blanket by Lords & Labradors, from £67 – click here to buy.
Rosewood Rosé Pawsecco four pack from Aldi
If there was ever a time of year to treat your canine friend to a bottle of bubbly, it’s Christmas.
Rosewood Rosé Pawsecco four pack from Aldi, £7.96 – click here to buy.
Plaited-leather collar from Mungo & Maud
For the dog who doesn’t suit nylon – and appreciates a little fuss now and again.
Plaited-leather collar from Mungo & Maud, £102.50 – click here to buy.
Equafleece dog jumpers
Your dog will be so warm and cosy he won’t want to take it off’ claim the makers. Obviously his lack of opposable thumbs would make doing so a near-impossibility anyway, but you know what they mean.
Equafleece dog jumpers, from £20 – click here to buy.
Cracker for dogs by Lily’s Kitchen
Why should we have all the Christmas fun?
Cracker for dogs by Lily’s Kitchen, £3.95 – click here to buy.
The Kensington wax quilted coat from Bone Idol
In the town or country, your four-legged friend is sure to be the most fashionable (and cosy) pooch on the path.
The Kensington wax quilted coat from Bone Idol, from £360 – click here to buy.
Raied rattan dog bed by Charley Chau
A stylish piece, perfect for kitchens or living rooms, designed to keep your dog off the floor and out of cold draughts.
Raied rattan dog bed by Charley Chau, from £240 – click here to buy.
Dog-drying mitts from Ruff and Tumble
The easy way to dry off your pets this winter, saving them from the cold (and your carpets from the damp).
Dog-drying mitts from Ruff and Tumble, £18 – click here to buy.
Houndsley dog walking bag
Complete with washable inside pocket, bag dispenser and spaces for bowls and leads.
Houndsley dog walking bag, £149.50 – click here to buy.
