15 sumptuous Christmas gifts for foodies

After something special for a person who really appreciates their food? Our suggestions are certain to have something that's just right.

Not just a stupendous cheese hamper – this incredible collection includes everything from vintage port to truffle oil and even a seven-piece wooden handled Laguiole knife set. Paxton & Whitfield have plenty of more modest hampers too…

Paxton’s Ultimate Collection, £1,000 – click here to buy.

40 pieces of luxurious chocolate in a gorgeous keepsake box, embroidered and decorated with Swarovski crystals.

Godiva Swarovski Luxury Gift Box, £120 – click here to buy.

Chillies are not just for those who like to have their socks knocked off. Four distinct notes here to play together in one chilli collection.

The Chilli Lover’s Spice Collection by Ottolenghi, £15 – click here to buy.

A choice selection of family favourites, from savoury chutneys to sweet shortbread terriers, topped off with a bottle of champagne.

Christmas hamper with champagne from Ottolenghi, £150 – click here to buy.

What better way to celebrate the best of British than with the nation’s tastiest treasures?

Great Brit Box by Harvey Nichols, £165 – click here to buy.

The finest fruits mixed with a good quantity of Pusser’s Full-Strength Navy Rum and Fortnum’s own cognac, softer on the palate than ordinary cooking brandy.

St James Christmas Pudding, 907g, by Fortnum & Mason , £18.95 – click here to buy.

A gift set from the Dorset charcuterie producer, containing Sloe & Garlic Salami, Pepperoni and Chorizo all made using wild British venison.

Wild Venison Gift Trio from The Cure Club, £20 – click here to buy.

Packed with fruit and nuts, this unusual Christmas present is surprisingly vegan. Perhaps serve it with dessert cheese at the end of your Christmas dinner party?

Chococo Chocolate Salami, £20 – click here to buy.

Made like a gin with botanicals, this non-alcoholic spirit is an innovative alternative for the designated drivers.

Grove 42 non-alcoholic spirit by Seedlip , £27.99 – click here to buy.

If you have a cheddar-obsessed friend, why not get them the best of the best? The Cheddar Gorge Cheese Company are the only company who still make cheddar in Cheddar, including a cave matured cheddar aged for over 12 months in the caves of the Cheddar Gorge. This gift box showcases their best cheddars and is sure to put a smile on any cheese lover’s face.

Four Cheddar Christmas Square Basket, £29.55 – click here to buy.

Breakfast isn’t breakfast without the accompaniment of one’s favourite preserve or spread. Rosebud’s newest jam is perfect for a Christmas breakfast, and why not try their Red Onion & Port Mamalade with your evening cheese board?

Somerset Cider Brandy & Pear Jam by Rosebud Preseves, £3.75 – click here to buy.

Delicious with scallops or on a burger, this unique sauce uses black garlic bulbs, fresh tomatoes and balsamic vinegar to create a unique flavour sure to impress.

Black garlic ketchup by Hawkshead Relish, £4.99 – click here to buy.

Three boxes of chocs hand-made in Dorset, and with the most amazing seasonal flavours – highlights include festive fizzy pudding, marzipan, mince pie, mulled wine and Salcombe gin.

Chococo Christmas Cascade , £45 – click here to buy.

The perfect gift for Christmas, or any dinner party! Enjoy a charcuterie board complete with beautifully paired wines…on second thought, maybe gift this to a partner and split it between two!

Cured Meat & Fine Wine Pairing Tin by Cannon & Cannon, £55 – click here to buy.

A great gift for a family – as is the Paxton and Whitfield way, four cheeses (selected to go with the season) will be sent by overnight courier on the second Wednesday of the month, to arrive on the Thursday.

Paxton & Whitfield’s Cheese Society, from £105 for three months – click here to buy.