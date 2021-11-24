Best Christmas light trails to see in 2021

We know December is nearly upon us, as the season’s light festivals begin up and down the country.

Glow Wild at Wakehurst, West Sussex — pictured top — is always a good one, home to the UK’s tallest living Christmas tree (121ft; until January 2, 2022).

Here’s our pick of some of the best of the rest.

The ‘Search for the Lost Reindeer’ light trail at the Westonbirt National Arboretum, Gloucestershire, which runs to December 21.

There are giant glimmering deer at Dunham Massey, Cheshire (until January 2).

Kew’s tunnels of light and Palm House lake finale run until January 9.

Windsor Great Park Illuminated features mythical creatures and flower fountains (January 9).

Castle Howard, North Yorkshire, is under a Narnian spell (January 2).

The Edinburgh Botanical Gardens has a mile-long trail of installations culminating in a display on the façade of Inverleith House (January 2).

There are luminescent peacocks and a mirror maze at Longleat, Wiltshire (January 3).

Waddesdon’s Winter Light brightens up the season in Buckinghamshire with giant dandelions until January 23.