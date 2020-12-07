If you're after a gift for somebody who loves the great outdoors – whether in their back garden or out in the wilderness – we've got an idea for you.
- Christmas gifts for men
- Christmas gifts for dogs… and their owners
- Christmas gifts for ladies to inspire, delight and entertain
- Christmas gifts for foodies, from chocolates to chutneys
- Christmas drinks gift guide: Seasonal spirits to bring good cheer
RSPB Avocet binoculars
You’d expect the RSPB to know a thing or two about a decent set of binoculars — and while these aren’t super-high-powered ones for obsessive twitchers, they’re a terrific mid-range set that should last the birdwatcher in your life for years.
National Trust CJ Wildlife Crete Window Feeder
So simple and so clever: a bird feeder that actually lets you see the birds properly. Why did nobody think of this before?
“
Sarah Edmonds mugs and tea towels
Guaranteed to raise a smile, every time you make a cup of tea. (Or wash up afterwards, if you go for a tea towel instead of a mug.)
Gardener’s gift box
Gardeners — proper gardeners — derive so much joy from choosing their plants that it’d be almost cruel to take that away from them. Instead this set has a notebook for keeping track of planting, and some hand care bits and bobs for looking after the tired hands at the end of the day.
Botanist Gin & Planter Set
Fittingly for a gin named ‘Botanist’, the Scottish distillery sells these lovely gift editions of their fine tipple that can then be pressed into use for growing things. Inspiration to grow your own ingredients and make your own gin, perhaps?
£39.95 from The Whisky Exchange
RHS Wild in the Garden Diary 2021
A diary might be a woefully uninspired gift, but this is a lovely one that also puts a few quid in the coffers of the RHS — hard to argue against it in that light.
Gardener’s mug
This quirky watering can mug would have earned extra points for fun (if not practicality) if it had been designed for you to drink from the spout like The Tiger Who Came To Tea. Still, it’s fun in any case — and there are a few added goodies in the box: 10 plant markers, 3 planting tools, scissors and cable tie.
The Gardener’s Essential Tool Collection by Sophie Conran
Ensure your garden is kept looking glorious with this exceptional tool kit.
The Gardener’s Essential Tool Collection by Sophie Conran, £109
Bird Box Camera System: Ultra High Resolution from Gardenature
This Ultra High Resolution Colour Bird Box Camera with Infrared (IR) night vision provides colour images during the day and black & white images at night. There is also a built in microphone so you can hear as well as see what’s going on.
Bird Box Camera System: Ultra High Resolution from Gardenature, £114.95
Best Christmas gifts for outdoorsy people, from £12 to £9,900
If you're looking for a present for someone who loves getting out and about and finding new adventures, Toby Keel,
Christmas gift ideas for ladies
From mothers and sisters to wives and girlfriends, these 12 gifts are sure to bring a smile to the face
Christmas gift ideas for men
From fathers to brothers to lovers, we run through some smart ideas for Christmas presents for the men in your