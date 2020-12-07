If you're after a gift for somebody who loves the great outdoors – whether in their back garden or out in the wilderness – we've got an idea for you.

You’d expect the RSPB to know a thing or two about a decent set of binoculars — and while these aren’t super-high-powered ones for obsessive twitchers, they’re a terrific mid-range set that should last the birdwatcher in your life for years.

£110 from the RSPB

So simple and so clever: a bird feeder that actually lets you see the birds properly. Why did nobody think of this before?

£15 from the National Trust

“

Guaranteed to raise a smile, every time you make a cup of tea. (Or wash up afterwards, if you go for a tea towel instead of a mug.)

From £6 – stockist list here

Gardeners — proper gardeners — derive so much joy from choosing their plants that it’d be almost cruel to take that away from them. Instead this set has a notebook for keeping track of planting, and some hand care bits and bobs for looking after the tired hands at the end of the day.

£25 from Leith & Gray

Fittingly for a gin named ‘Botanist’, the Scottish distillery sells these lovely gift editions of their fine tipple that can then be pressed into use for growing things. Inspiration to grow your own ingredients and make your own gin, perhaps?

£39.95 from The Whisky Exchange

A diary might be a woefully uninspired gift, but this is a lovely one that also puts a few quid in the coffers of the RHS — hard to argue against it in that light.

£9.51 from WH Smith

This quirky watering can mug would have earned extra points for fun (if not practicality) if it had been designed for you to drink from the spout like The Tiger Who Came To Tea. Still, it’s fun in any case — and there are a few added goodies in the box: 10 plant markers, 3 planting tools, scissors and cable tie.

£14.99 from Thumbs Up

Ensure your garden is kept looking glorious with this exceptional tool kit.

The Gardener’s Essential Tool Collection by Sophie Conran, £109

This Ultra High Resolution Colour Bird Box Camera with Infrared (IR) night vision provides colour images during the day and black & white images at night. There is also a built in microphone so you can hear as well as see what’s going on.

Bird Box Camera System: Ultra High Resolution from Gardenature, £114.95