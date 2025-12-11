A picture-perfect home that's so Country Life it even has an Aga in the gym

Some 40 miles due north of both York and Harrogate, the historic village of Great Smeaton sits in a conservation area near the River Wiske, roughly halfway between Northallerton and Darlington and close to the North York Moors and the Yorkshire Dales, both of which offer a wide range of rugged outdoor pursuits.

Here, Janet Edwards of Strutt & Parker in Harrogate is handling the sale of arguably Great Smeaton’s prettiest property. The East House, a classic Georgian home which overlooks the village green, is now on the market at a guide price of £1.495 million.

Previously listed as Home Farmhouse, indicating a house of status associated with the local manor, The East House dates from about 1735, with two further wings added in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

The updating has continued into the present century, as the pictures here show, and the home has been renovated throughout by the current owners.

There's a comfortingly traditional look and feel in the rooms, which have clearly been done with love.

There are a few surprises too — particularly in the room that was once the kitchen: it has been converted into a gym, but the original stove is still in place. A gym with an Aga is a new one on us; every day's a school day at Country Life.

Turning a downstairs room into a gym is indicative of how much space is on offer here. East House offers 5,905sq ft of light-filled, flexible accommodation, and includes six reception rooms, seven bedrooms and three bathrooms laid out over three floors.

The house, built of brick under a pantile roof, is approached along a private road, with access to the rear through a side electric gate. This opens to private parking, which leads to an outbuilding with a double garage and two stores.

The well-tended rear garden is enclosed by the original high brick wall, which ensures privacy and seclusion. A gravelled rear terrace with a paved seating/dining area provides distant views over the surrounding farmland.

The East House is for sale at £1.495 million — see more details.