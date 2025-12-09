The King, The Queen, David Beckham and me: Paula Minchin on Country Life's best guest edits

Country Life's features editor Paula Minchin is a force of nature. Every week she steers her team of editors and writers through the creation of dozens of pages of magazine features, with hardly a glitch and never, ever a missed deadline.

So when Country Life brings in a guest editor — something which has happened five times in the past 12 years — it's Paula who is at the helm alongside our temporary boss. It's a process of helping, guiding, steering, commissioning and editing in tandem with whoever is at the helm, a challenge which has been taken up in the past by Her Majesty Queen Camilla, Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, His Majesty The King (twice), and most recently Sir David Beckham.

Paula joins James Fisher on the Country Life Podcast this week to talk about her experiences with these very special issues. The focus is on the eight-month journey with Sir David, from first contact and brainstorming through to the joyous final product, but she also talks about her experiences with our Royal guest editor. It's a fascinating and rare insight into the guest-edits of the magazine that we've been thrilled, delighted and privileged to have worked on.

Image 1 of 3 Paula Minchin and Mark Hedges with guest editor HM The King, then the Prince of Wales, in 2018 (Image credit: John Paul / Future) Paula Minchin with guest editor HM Queen Camilla, then Duchess of Cornwall, in 2022 (Image credit: Mark Williamson / Future) The Princess Royal with Country Life Editor Mark Hedges and the issue's Co-Ordinating Editor Paula Minchin in 2020. (Image credit: Mark Williamson / Country Life Picture Library / Future)

