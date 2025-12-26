Country Life's top 10 garden stories of 2025, from Alan Titchmarsh's hardy annuals to David Beckham's Cotswolds paradise

'Give them a good start in life and they will seldom disappoint,' wrote Alan of hardy annuals. (Image credit: Alamy)

Alan Titchmarsh spent years not planting annuals, but he hasn't looked back since he started planting them once more.

By Alan Titchmarsh — read the full story.

David Beckham in his garden at his home in the Cotswolds. 'He's a hands-on owner, and he planted half the Euonymus japonicus hedge himself,' Alan explained in October. (Image credit: Millie Pilkington for Country Life)

In October, Sir David Beckham guest edited Country Life — and as part of it, he invited Alan Titchmarsh to come and see his Cotswolds home and garden.

By Alan Titchmarsh — read the full story.

If it's too noisy for the robins, what hope will the average gardener have? (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the old year went out and the new year came in, Alan Titchmarsh focused on the one thing that enhances a garden but can't be planted: peace and quiet.

By Alan Titchmarsh — read the full story.

David Austin Roses headquarters, where Sir David Beckham has a new variety named after him. (Image credit: David Austin Roses)

Sir David Beckham's daughter commissioned a new rose for her father to mark his 50th birthday this year — a process which is enormously involved, as Charles Quest-Ritson explained.

By Charles Quest Ritson — read the full story.

Back in June, Non Morris visited the gorgeous house and gardens at The Holt in Hampshire, and told its fascinating — and unsual — story.

By Non Morris — read the full story.

Ick. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alan Titchmarsh is as charming, warming and friendly a man as anyone you'll ever meet. Unless, of course, you're a slug... in which case you'll awaken his ruthless side..

By Alan Titchmarsh — read the full story.

Julie Harding reported on the threat to Rousham, the birthplace of the English landscape-garden movement.

By Julie Harding — read the full story.

Tropaeolum polyphyllum, a hardy nasturtium from Chile, which can be tricky to get hold of, although Derry Watkins does sometimes have seeds available. (Image credit: Alamy)

Sometimes you have to start from scratch to get what you're after, as Non Morris discovered when she spoke to some of Britain's most successful gravel gardeners.

By Non Morris — read the full story.

A tiny part of Beth Tarling's pot collection. (Image credit: Mark Bolton)

'I followed a lorry for miles just so I could ask the driver if I could buy his pot,' Beth Tarling told our Gardens Editor Tiffany Daneff back in February.

By Tiffany Daneff — read the full story.

'Garden restorations often reveal unexpected stories and surprises,' wrote George Plumptre in this piece from July. It was certainly the case at Knowle House, but this East Sussex garden has emerged in fine style.

By George Plumptre — read the full story.