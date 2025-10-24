'One of the truly great gardens of the world' is at risk of having its vistas and tranquility blighted forever

Monty Don has called it ‘one of the truly great gardens of the world’, but Rousham, the site of an unchanged William Kent masterpiece from the 1740s that has enjoyed bewitching views over Oxfordshire countryside for almost three centuries, could have its vistas and tranquility blighted forever if development plans for the nearby former RAF Upper Heyford Air Force base get the go-ahead.

The views from Rousham, the birthplace of the English landscape-garden movement and the only Kent garden to survive intact, were considered so integral to the vision of the Georgian architect, landscape gardener and designer that, in 1991, the Rousham Conservation Area (RCA) was created, not only to protect the Grade I-listed house and gardens, but also its views, with 12 detailed separately.

Rousham has been photographed several times for Country Life, including in the early 20th century (above) and in 2021 (below. (Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

(Image credit: Clive Nichols for Country Life)

Nevertheless, in light of the Government’s aim to build 12 new towns, Dorchester Living has submitted a new town plan to Cherwell District Council for a settlement almost the size of Bicester, in terms of people/dwellings, on some 1,231 acres of land, the air base purchased by parent company Dorchester Group in 2009 and green-field land acquired by New College Oxford in 2003 and 2015. The plans encroach on the entire RAF Upper Heyford Conservation Area and the south west part of the RCA.

The Heyford Park hybrid planning proposal consists of 9,000 dwellings (some four-storey homes could be 18m high), warehouses, a hotel, pub/restaurant, retail units, sports facilities and five schools. An ‘upgrade’ of Heyford Station, which is next to Rousham’s gardens, would encroach on a floodplain. Three 100m wind turbines are among the renewable-energy methods mooted. Dorchester Living states that the development will offer 10% biodiversity net gain, Nature corridors, rewilded spaces, public parkland, walking trails and natural play areas.

Rousham, built in 1635 by Sir Robert Dormer, continues to be occupied by his descendents and Angela Cottrell-Dormer tells Country Life that the proposals were ‘disastrous’. ‘Rousham is the very cradle of the English landscape-garden movement, because it was the first which made the decoration of the garden and the landscape interchange, and this is why its views are so important.’

(Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

Local residents and concerned parties, including gardening author Arthur Parkinson, have raised objections on the basis that, among other issues, impact assessments don’t take into account the effect on heritage assets or transport, taller buildings and wind turbines would affect key views and the area’s character and that, although Heyford Park has been identified as a potential new-town location by a Government taskforce, this status is unlikely to be confirmed until spring 2026.

Charlotte Harris, who rents a cottage on the Rousham estate, says: ‘The developers are selling this on an ecological ticket, but the closest part of the development is only 2km from Rousham’s garden and on land that rises above it, with the existing station even closer. Rousham is a fragile, unspoilt and unique garden and the very idea of such a development being so close is heartbreaking. To date, there have been 500 objections and, although the deadline has passed, I would still urge people to write to the council urgently with their concerns.’

Paul Silver, CEO of Dorchester Living, said: ‘The proposed development won’t affect the appreciation or setting of the gardens. The submitted Heritage, Townscape and Visual Impact Assessment demonstrates that the development will not be visible from the north-east part of the registered park and garden, where the majority of listed garden structures are situated. The design has been informed by a clear strategy to minimise visual impact through extensive landscaping. MOre than 65,000 trees will be planted as part of this scheme, including perimeter planting to soften views and integrate the scheme sensitively into the surrounding Cherwell District landscape. This brownfield regeneration represents an opportunity to deliver lasting benefits, providing much-needed new homes, more than 5,000 new jobs, renewable energy and extensive open space, at the same time as preserving and celebrating the heritage landscape.’

The target date for the council’s decision is December 26. Anyone wishing to register concerns should visit Cherwell's planning register website.