What is everyone talking about this week: (Whisper it) is smoking back?
You’d be forgiven for thinking that young people are a bunch of mopes, who refuse to drink, go dancing or have sex and are ruining British nightlife for all — but you're wrong, says Will Hosie.
Listen to the media (not me, mind) and you’d be forgiven for thinking that young people are a bunch of mopes, who refuse to drink, go dancing or have sex and are ruining British nightlife for all. Rejoice, then, for the tide is turning. A recent book by Norwegian sociologist Willy Pedersen argues that binge drinking in one’s youth can improve career prospects. People have taken note: The Hart in Marylebone, is rammed every night.
Although there’s something to be said for correlation over causation — those who can afford a £7 pint have likely had a leg up in other parts of life — this hasn’t stopped columnists from extolling the virtues of hard living. ‘My generation,’ wrote former British Vogue editor Alexandra Schulman in the Mail on Sunday recently, ‘drank our way to the top.’ With pride, I daresay.
They smoked, too — several packs a day. To the chagrin of doctors, nurses and vape lobbyists, the habit is back with a vengeance. Riding the success of her culture-lassoing album, West End Girl, Lily Allen graced the runway last month for 16Arlington sporting a glamorous Holly Golightly-style dress and the ultimate style accessory: a Vogue.
Even in the USA, where smoking has long drawn more scrutiny, teenagers addicted to vapes are now using cigarettes to wean themselves off: harder to puff secretly on a Marlboro in the back of a classroom than on a watermelon-flavoured pen that emits next to no scent. In Britain, the average pack is now priced at an eye-watering £16.50, meaning cigarettes have become a status symbol. Accordingly, smoking’s uptick in the past few years has been most noticeable among middle-class women under 45.
The surrounding paraphernalia is having a moment, too. Country pubs are dishing out more matchboxes than ever and tobacco has become one of the most popular notes in perfumes and reed diffusers. Cigarettes have even started appearing on menus in the form of patisserie. At Cliveden House in Berkshire, guest chef Richard Picard-Edwards recently introduced a chocolate and cinnamon pudding in the shape of a cigar; and over at The Yellow Bittern bespoke caterers Presto London lately dished up a box of ‘chocolate cigarettes’, which they deemed ‘great for children’.
Despite the moral dubiousness involved in glamourising something so unhealthy, there’s a strange comfort in knowing people are going out and socialising over smokes. Anxiety and loneliness, after all, are known to shorten lifespan as much as tobacco. As Julie Burchill once wrote in the wake of Danniella Westbrook’s nasal misadventures: ‘You’re going to die, so you might as well live.’
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Will Hosie is Country Life's Lifestyle Editor and a contributor to A Rabbit's Foot and Semaine. He also edits the Substack @gauchemagazine. He not so secretly thinks Stanely Tucci should've won an Oscar for his role in The Devil Wears Prada.
-
-
McLaren Special Operations — The secret Surrey skunkworks producing Britain's most bespoke supercars
There's owning a McLaren and then there's owning an MSO McLaren. James Fisher finds out what makes the bespoke division of Britain's premier supercar manufacturer so special.
-
18 country houses across Britain, from £400,000 to £4 million, as seen in Country Life
Our look at the homes to come to the market via Country Life this week picks out a charming Kent cottage and an Arts and Crafts house in Leicestershire.
-
McLaren Special Operations — The secret Surrey skunkworks producing Britain's most bespoke supercars
There's owning a McLaren and then there's owning an MSO McLaren. James Fisher finds out what makes the bespoke division of Britain's premier supercar manufacturer so special.
-
Suit yourself: I’m a 49 year-old man-about-town and I’ve never owned a suit
When Hugh Smithson-Wright turned up to Country Life's annual Gentleman's Life party sans suit, it sparked a passionate conversation about why the formal fashion just isn't for everyone.
-
Sweet civilisation: What do you get when you ask architects to compete in a gingerbread competition?
The Gingerbread City is back in London’s Kings Cross. Lotte Brundle pays it a visit.
-
Sophia Money-Coutts: A snob's guide to meeting your in-laws for the first time
There's little more daunting than meeting your (future) in-laws for the first time. Here's how to make the right kind of impression.
-
This machine is what happens when the Rolls-Royce of motorbikes and the most innovative of watchmakers join forces
Brough Superior and Richard Mille, two brands renowned for perfection, have created something that is exactly that.
-
‘Each one is different depending on what mood I’m in, how I'm feeling and how my energy is’ — meet the carver behind Westminster Hall's angel statues
Bespoke woodcarver William Barsley makes unique scale replicas of the angels that gaze over Westminster Hall, the oldest part of the palace of Westminster.
-
If chess is 'the supreme board game', then it deserves to be played on boards like these
Chess sets and backgammon boards are a familiar sight on drawing-room tables, but one expert Highland woodworker is refashioning their forms in beautiful new ways.
-
What is everyone talking about this week: Thanks to modern-day technology, people were far happier in the days when Nero was setting Rome ablaze
Was the ancient world's superior happiness down to its ‘superior production of art’?