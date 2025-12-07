18 country houses across Britain, from £400,000 to £4 million, as seen in Country Life

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

A sprawling mansion in an superb location, looking out across Dartmoor.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Savills)

Absolutely exquisite, Grade II*-listed house in Biddenden that dates back to 1419.

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Sandersons)

Set back from the road, this beautifully refurbished, detached family home is perfect for modern family life and entertaining.

For sale via Sandersons — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Stags)

A period six-bedroom farmhouse with an array of traditional stone outbuildings, gardens and grounds of almost four acres.

For sale via Stags — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: John German)

A fabulous four-bedroom country home set in more than eight acres, with excellent equestrian amenities and surrounded by open Staffordshire countryside.

For sale via John German — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Bennett Samway)

A charming three-bedroom detached stone cottage, beautifully set close to the picturesque Peak District

For sale via Bennett Samway — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Bentons)

A magnificent, Edwardian-built ‘Arts and Crafts’ house, with six bedrooms and many original period features.

For sale via Bentons — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Blenkin & Co)

Handsome period house of nearly 2000 sq ft with garage and garden, perfectly positioned in a village on the edge of York

For sale via Blenkin & Co — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Balfours)

A charming four-bedroom house with a multi-purpose barn and attractive gardens, set in a prime village location.

For sale via Balfours — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

A charming home with generous accommodation, set in over an acre with several outbuildings with planning permission.

For sale via Fine & Country — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Galbraith)

A substantial farmhouse with river views. Enjoys three reception rooms and five bedrooms plus outbuilding for extra space.

For sale via Galbraith — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Gibbins Richards)

A fantastic opportunity to acquire a substantial period home and converted barn set in over 17 acres of land and gardens.

For sale via Gibbins Richards — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Hayman Joyce)

A link-detached modern house on the edge of a popular development, a short walk from the town centre and train station.

For sale via Hayman Joyce — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Hobbs Parker)

Striking property with detached cottage. Beautiful gardens and courtyard situated in a wonderful sought-after location.

For sale via Hobbs Parker — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Humberts)

A five-bedroom period family home, in a secluded situation on a private lane in West Oxford, and no onward chain.

For sale via Humberts — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Webbers)

Lovely detached home with annex and gorgeous garden on Bodmin’s fringe, offering multigenerational living in a 1930s residence.

For sale via Webbers — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: James Sellick)

A fantastic, spacious and versatile, four-bedroom detached family home with gardens, located in the village of Lubenham.

For sale via James Sellick — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Barton Wyatt)

A charming semi-detached bungalow with a pretty, South-West facing garden in a desirable location within Virginia Water.

For sale via Barton Wyatt — see more details and pictures.