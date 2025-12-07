18 country houses across Britain, from £400,000 to £4 million, as seen in Country Life
Our look at the homes to come to the market via Country Life this week picks out a charming Kent cottage and an Arts and Crafts house in Leicestershire.
Devon — £4,000,000
A sprawling mansion in an superb location, looking out across Dartmoor.
For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.
Kent — £3,950,000
Absolutely exquisite, Grade II*-listed house in Biddenden that dates back to 1419.
For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.
Kent — £700,000
Set back from the road, this beautifully refurbished, detached family home is perfect for modern family life and entertaining.
For sale via Sandersons — see more details and pictures.
Somerset — £1,100,000
A period six-bedroom farmhouse with an array of traditional stone outbuildings, gardens and grounds of almost four acres.
For sale via Stags — see more details and pictures.
Derbyshire — £,1250,000
A fabulous four-bedroom country home set in more than eight acres, with excellent equestrian amenities and surrounded by open Staffordshire countryside.
For sale via John German — see more details and pictures.
Staffordshire — £395,000
A charming three-bedroom detached stone cottage, beautifully set close to the picturesque Peak District
For sale via Bennett Samway — see more details and pictures.
Leicestershire — £1,250,000
A magnificent, Edwardian-built ‘Arts and Crafts’ house, with six bedrooms and many original period features.
For sale via Bentons — see more details and pictures.
Yorkshire — £1,000,000
Handsome period house of nearly 2000 sq ft with garage and garden, perfectly positioned in a village on the edge of York
For sale via Blenkin & Co — see more details and pictures.
Shropshire — £625,000
A charming four-bedroom house with a multi-purpose barn and attractive gardens, set in a prime village location.
For sale via Balfours — see more details and pictures.
Cornwall — £750,000
A charming home with generous accommodation, set in over an acre with several outbuildings with planning permission.
For sale via Fine & Country — see more details and pictures.
Fife — £695,000
A substantial farmhouse with river views. Enjoys three reception rooms and five bedrooms plus outbuilding for extra space.
For sale via Galbraith — see more details and pictures.
Somerset — £1,200,000
A fantastic opportunity to acquire a substantial period home and converted barn set in over 17 acres of land and gardens.
For sale via Gibbins Richards — see more details and pictures.
Gloucestershire — £525,000
A link-detached modern house on the edge of a popular development, a short walk from the town centre and train station.
For sale via Hayman Joyce — see more details and pictures.
Kent — £1,200,000
Striking property with detached cottage. Beautiful gardens and courtyard situated in a wonderful sought-after location.
For sale via Hobbs Parker — see more details and pictures.
Oxfordshire — £995,000
A five-bedroom period family home, in a secluded situation on a private lane in West Oxford, and no onward chain.
For sale via Humberts — see more details and pictures.
Cornwall — £550,000
Lovely detached home with annex and gorgeous garden on Bodmin’s fringe, offering multigenerational living in a 1930s residence.
For sale via Webbers — see more details and pictures.
Leicestershire — £650,000
A fantastic, spacious and versatile, four-bedroom detached family home with gardens, located in the village of Lubenham.
For sale via James Sellick — see more details and pictures.
Surrey — £595,000
A charming semi-detached bungalow with a pretty, South-West facing garden in a desirable location within Virginia Water.
For sale via Barton Wyatt — see more details and pictures.
