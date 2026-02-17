Leaving London for the Cotswolds and DIY disasters, with Jim Chapman

Is it worth the effort? That’s the question that many people might ask themselves as they stand in the doorway of a knackered old house in the Cotswolds, wondering whether to buy it and start renovating.

For Jim Chapman, author, illustrator, presenter, occasional model, fashionable dad and social media star, the answer was ‘yes’. And so began the year-long (and still ongoing) odyssey of transformation, as he gives up a life in London, moves his family to rural England, and starts ripping out walls.

(Image credit: Jim Chapman)

Jim is famed for sharing his life on social media and this renovation is just one chapter of a story that began online all the way back in 2010. In 2010, YouTube was a website to watch your favourite music videos, or compilations of people falling over. It was a simpler, more sinister time. Jim was one of the first to realise that it could and would become something greater, documenting his life, his hobbies and his family. That idea has turned into a following of more than 7 million across multiple platforms. In other words, you might not know who he is, but your kids definitely do.

Renovation: Things we've learnt - YouTube Watch On

But while the world of YouTube might be an alien one to us, the one of rural home renovation certainly isn’t. James Fisher talks to Jim about everything from what inspired the move, the benefits of leaving city life, do’s and don’ts when tearing apart a house and putting it back together again, what’s worth doing yourself and what’s best left to the experts, and how not to flood a room.

Is it worth it? A year in, and just a few days from moving in, Jim certainly thinks so.