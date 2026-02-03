'We made the mistake of accepting the word of a surveyor. Off we went on a voyage of restoration lasting 30 years': Griff Rhys-Jones on his first house in the country
The comedian, actor and conservation campaigner Griff Rhys-Jones has called rural Suffolk home for over 40 years. He spoke to Julie Harding.
Where was your first house in the country?
South of Ipswich, Suffolk, on an estuary. From boyhood, I always dreamed of owning a bargeman’s cottage when sailing the east coast on holiday.
A quick description
A five-bedroom farmhouse built in about 1600, which we bought in 1984.
How did you find it?
The owner didn’t want to pay estate agents, so he advertised using a small ad. There was a housing recession; prices were still cheap.
What made you buy it?
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Hollyhocks. Reasonable remoteness. A sleepy sunny day. A dream of total escape.
Favourite aspect of the house?
The house isn’t big, but it has an ordered simplicity: parlour; simple dining room; Victorian extension for a small kitchen; and a flat front with wonky windows.
A post shared by Griff Rhys Jones (@griffrhysjones)
A photo posted by on
Best memory of living there?
We still own the house. I was the first of my friends to have a house in the country and everyone came for festivals and parties.
Biggest mistake?
Accepting the word of a surveyor that the former owner had made the property ‘good’. Off we went on a voyage of restoration and conservation lasting 30 years.
Anything particularly unusual about the house?
The parish boundary runs right through the middle. You can wake in one parish and clean your teeth in another.
Biggest indulgence?
We bought the fields back and front to create big gardens.
What happened to it?
We bought the rest of the property and moved next door and now the house is rented as a holiday let in eight acres of gardens by an estuary, except at Christmas and Easter when we fill it with friends again.
Griff Rhys Jones is president of The Victorian Society Its lecture series ‘Heroes and Heroines of the Arts-and-Crafts Movement’ begins on January 28 (www.victoriansociety.org.uk). He is starring in ‘I’m Sorry, Prime Minister’ at the Apollo Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue, W1, from January 30–May 9 (www.theapollotheatre.co.uk)
A post shared by Griff Rhys Jones (@griffrhysjones)
A photo posted by on
Julie Harding is Country Life’s news and property editor. She is a former editor of Your Horse, Country Smallholding and Eventing, a sister title to Horse & Hound, which she ran for 11 years. Julie has a master’s degree in English and she grew up on a working Somerset dairy farm and in a Grade II*-listed farmhouse, both of which imbued her with a love of farming, the countryside and historic buildings. She returned to her Somerset roots 18 years ago after a stint in the ‘big smoke’ (ie, the south east) and she now keeps a raft of animals, which her long-suffering (and heroic) husband, Andrew, and four children, help to look after to varying degrees.