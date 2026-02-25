'When it came up for sale again, it felt like destiny': Philip Mould on his first home in the country

Philip Mould (below) is an art dealer, writer and broadcaster. He is currently working on a book about life through art due out next year and his latest television series of Fake or Fortune? will be broadcast this summer.

(Image credit: Hugo Rittson-Thomas)

Where is it?

Near Chipping Norton in west Oxfordshire.

A quick description

An early-17th-century, four-bedroom stone house with a garden and surrounding fields

How did you find it?

(Image credit: Hugo Rittson-Thomas)

It came onto the market four years before we found it. My wife, Catherine, asked for the brochure and kept it close. We live in London and weren’t really in a position to buy anything — it was a whim — but then, when it came up for sale again, it felt like destiny.

What made you buy it?

There was something about the brave way it had stood on the landscape for so long.

Favourite aspect of the house

(Image credit: Hugo Rittson-Thomas)

(Image credit: Hugo Rittson-Thomas)

The embracing smell of wood, smoke and water, which has become the smell of home. We’re high up and surrounded by ponds and a stream in the garden. Inside, it’s full of oak beams, panelling and, in winter, two fires burn in its capacious fireplaces.

Best memory of living there

During lockdown, we removed an unnecessary curtain of yew hedge and thereby visually reconnected the house to its surrounding meadows. Restoring the ancient meadows has been a 20-year project. Ten years ago, upliftingly, an abundance of self-seeded orchids moved in.

Biggest mistake

Before we knew better, we allowed cement rather than lime mortar to fill crevices on one of the outer walls. The house looked as if it wanted to spit them out. We got it redone instantly.

Is there anything unusual about the house?