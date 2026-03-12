Glovebox: Lunaz says 'Happy Birthday DB6', rewards it with new 5.0-litre engine

Some months ago, I wisely wrote an article about how ‘those that know’ believe the Aston Martin DB6 to be the real Newport Pagnell classic, and that the DB5 is for little boys (and girls) still obsessed with James Bond. It seems my opinions have echoed through the classic car community and beyond, as it was announced earlier this week that Lunaz, the electric restomodders out of Silverstone, were celebrating their 50th commission by producing a DB6, itself celebrating its 60th anniversary.

‘Oh great,’ I hear you grumble. ‘Another electrified classic.’ Incorrect. The people who brought you electric icons from Bentley, Range Rover, Jaguar and Rolls-Royce, will bring you 350bhp 5.0-litre DB6. Woke is dead, long live smoke. Or as Lunaz puts it, slightly more eloquently, a ‘return to raw theatre, hand-built engines, and the sound and engagement that truly stir the soul’.

The car above and below was commissioned by a long-standing Lunaz client who challenged the firm to ‘reimagine the original expression of this icon with elevated performance and luxury unlike anything else on the market’. ‘We founded Lunaz to preserve, enhance and reimagine the world’s most celebrated cars, allowing them to be driven and cherished for generations,’ says David Lorenz, Lunaz founder.