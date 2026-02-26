1950 Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith: 'Much of the enjoyment is gained from the smoothness and precision with which the most minor details are fitted and work'

It was on March 10, 1950, that I reported on my recent test of the Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith, and in recent months I have tested both the latest Bentley and the Rolls-Royce Silver Dawn, as well as enjoying a run with the 1909 version of the Silver Ghost.

As both the Bentley and the Silver Dawn were fitted with an automatic gearbox, perfected and built by Rolls-Royce from an American design, I felt it would be of interest to test this as fitted to the Silver Wraith, particularly as the Silver Wraith is more usually regarded as a chauffeur-driven car. Both the Bentley and the Silver Dawn are normally fitted with a pressed-steel saloon body of stan­dard form, but on the Silver Wraith one is accustomed to seeing the work of specialist coachbuilders. The example which I have just tested was fitted with a seven-seater touring limousine by Park Ward.

There is no doubt that few purchasers of Rolls-Royces pay any attention to their tech­nical specification. Rather are they inclined to accept the mechanical details as being above reproach, and to devote their attention to obtaining bodywork built to suit their require­ments and tastes to the tiniest detail. To appreciate the car fully, however, it is necessary to study the specification. In fact, to under­stand properly how the Rolls-Royce has justly earned its high reputation, it is essential to understand the rigorous testing which every car undergoes, but there is not space to discuss that in this article.

'Stopping such a heavy car when driving at even a high speed is well within the capabilities of the smallest lady driver'

The 4½-litre six-cylinder engine is fitted with side-exhaust and overhead-inlet valves, a method of construction which allows the engine to be shorter — and therefore more rigid — for a given capacity. Although the makers do not divulge the total power developed, it must be approximately 130bhp in view of the total weight of over 2 tons. Thermostatically controlled radiator shutters are fitted, which bring the water temperature to the efficient minimum of 75°C very rapidly. The excellent external finish of the engine and its components is indicative only of its internal condition.

The chassis side-members are of box section at both front and rear, and the centre portion is braced additionally by a cruciform. The front suspension is independent by means of helical springs and wish bones, while that at the rear is by leaf springs, enclosed in gaiters. Centralised one-shot lubrication is fitted, operated by a pedal on the dashboard, and the gaiter-enclosed rear springs are included in the system. The rear brakes are mechanically operated, and those at the front hydraulically, but the pedal pres­sure is augmented by a gearbox-driven servo motor. This means that stopping such a heavy car when driving at even a high speed is well within the capabilities of the smallest lady driver.

The Park Ward bodywork is typical of traditional British specialist coach building. The finish of the interior is luxurious without being flamboyant. The facia panel and door fillets are in fine walnut veneer, and the uphol­stery is in soft West of England cloth. Only two can be seated in the front compartment, but from two to five can be accommodated in the rear. The occasional seats are unusually com­fortable for this type. With the central armrest in use, and only two passengers being carried on the main seat, the comfort is certainly equal to that of one's favourite armchair. The con­trols for the wireless are fitted into a rear arm­rest, and are matched by a lady's companion on the other side. A wine or spirit cabinet is fitted against the division behind the front seats, but it is not tall enough to carry one's supplies in the original bottles. Largely because the up­holstery and the roof lining are of cloth the tone of the wireless is pleasantly soft. Separate heaters are provided for the front and rear compartments, and the rear compartment can be isolated by an electrically driven rising glass panel. The action of this was slightly noisier than one would expect on a Rolls-Royce.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When one bears specially in mind the dimensions of the car, the builders are to be congratu­lated on providing very good vision. Both front wings can be seen from the driving seat, and owing to the great expanse of glass vision from the rear seat is exceptionally good.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

During the period of my test I did a fast run to Blandford Camp, in Dorset, and it was noticeable that over such typically English roads one was able to appreciate the same qualities as would be stressed on fast Continental ones. The long and effortless stride of the car enables long runs to be clone at a surprisingly high average and — what is equally important — with­out tiring either the driver or the passengers. It is only when one is parking or taking a very narrow sharp corner in the West End that the size of the car is apparent. At all speeds on the open road the size is no worry. This is, of course, largely because of the very good vision, which enables one to judge distances accurately, but it is contributed to by the sensitive and accurate steering. As on other models from the same factory, a remote control for the rear damper is fitted on the steering wheel, and this enables the driver to vary the suspension between soft, for dawdling in city traffic, and hard, when driving fast and taking corners enterprisingly.

While some owners, and chauffeurs, never drive the Rolls-Royce in any manner other than that typical of the town carriage it is only by driving hard that one can fully appreciate the way in which high-speed stability and comfort have been combined.

In the rear compartment, and even more so with the glass division raised, practically complete silence is obtained. lt is only as the speed approaches the maximum that one can

hear the wind, but it would be wrong to des­cribe it as wind roar. The makers are content to have the car judged on its true capabilities, and have not felt compelled to fit a flattering speedometer. The fuel gauge is also accurate, and on long runs this avoids the usual inconveni­ence of stopping unnecessarily often.

My opinion of the automatic gearbox is rather mixed insofar as the Silver Wraith is concerned. My admiration for it on the Silver Dawn, or on the sister car the Bentley, is com­plete, but as in most cases the Silver Wraith will be chauffeur-driven it seems rather pointless to invest in this extra, particularly when one remembers that a competent chauffeur will cer­tainly be capable of changing gear on a normal box without the passengers being aware of it. From the driver's point of view it is splendid, as it eliminates the clutch pedal, and makes smooth driving very easy. Some people have criticised the automatic gearbox on the grounds that it eliminates skill, and the enjoyment of that skill, from driving, but I cannot agree. The skilful driver can still find many opportunities of using the gearbox to the best advantage. An overriding control is fitted, which allows the driver to cancel the automatism of the mechanism. By this third gear can be retained in use on a long twisting hill, where otherwise top gear would automatically be engaged if the throttle were eased on corners. It can also be used to steady the car when entering a corner fast or descending a steep hill.

'Technical details seem unimportant on the Silver Wraith. It is the manner in which the car performs that makes the casual driver of it as enthusiastic about it as the habitual owner'

On the particular car I tested the wind-screen washers were erratic in their action, and there was slight shudder from the front brakes once or twice at low speeds. These slight errors in maintenance were easily forgiven in view of the car's general excellence and the pleasure of driving it, and, from the evidence of my passengers, the pleasure of riding. Much of the enjoyment of a Rolls-Royce is gained from the smoothness and precision with which the most minor details are fitted and work. Door handles, ashtray lids, occa­sional seats and all dashboard controls work as they should on a car of this make. Motoring after dark is equally pleasant; with the heaters giving warmth throughout the body, the subdued lighting of the white-figured black instruments, the non-glare map reading light, and the powerful headlights giving a beam long enough to enable one's daytime cruising speed to be maintained.

Technical details seem unimportant on the Silver Wraith. It is the manner in which the car performs that makes the casual driver of it as enthusiastic about it as the habitual owner.

This article first appeared in the August 19, 1954 edition of Country Life