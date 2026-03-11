A Himalayan hike in the footsteps of the Hindu Gods

Whether in daylight or in darkness, beyond the glass of my expansive bedroom window lies a cornucopia of marvels.

Late into the night, long after my hot-water bottle has lost its punch and the fire in the wood-burning stove has dwindled to ash, I can lie in my bed and watch the progress of a waning moon through the sky.

I can see the blackened outline of trees and wooded ridges and, beyond, a horizon of high mountains, their snow-capped peaks washed purple in moon shadow. I can see the stars, almost as clearly as if I were outside lying beneath them.

(Image credit: Shakti Himalaya)

When dawn breaks, the pink rays of sunrise hit the highest summits first — a slow reveal of Himalayan magnificence unfolding with the light, accompanied by an enthusiastic sound-bath of early-morning birdsong. Someone taps on the door and I am brought a tray of tea and biscuits — bed-tea, they call it, for obvious reasons — to ease my passage into the new day.

No need to raise the blinds, however. I never closed them. Why would I, when the roof of the world is right outside my window?

The mighty Nanda Devi — a sacred mountain and India’s second highest after Kanchenjunga — forms one section of my view, segueing into the five dramatic peaks of the Panchachuli range.

All, as the hallowed preserve of Hindu Gods, are off limits to climbers and adventurers, but where the feet can’t walk the eye can certainly travel. For Shakti Prana, a remote, new, seven-bedroom lodge in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, these mountains and this view are the crux of its existence.

However, the story starts long before my trip (in 2025). It goes back to the time when a young Jamshyd Sethna was sent from Bombay to boarding school in Darjeeling where his love of the mountains took root; and to the time, several decades later, when he founded Shakti Himalaya, a series of culturally immersive walking holidays in three remote, mountainous regions of India — Sikkim, Ladakh and Kumaon — each one linked by small, beautifully restored or purpose-built village houses where guests can indulge in off-the-beaten track adventures, but with none of the hardship.

The houses are all exquisitely appointed with sumptuously comfortable bedrooms and teams of staff to ensure the highest levels of service, despite the often near-inaccessible nature of their locations.

On the Kumaon circuit, the most celebrated of the houses was always Shakti 360˚ at Leti, a dramatic, four-bedroom lodge set on a vertiginous plateau high above the Ramganga River. When problems set in with the lease of the land, however, a decision was made to strike camp and to move Leti piece by piece to an even more spectacular site, not far as the crow flies, where the views of the mountains are far superior and where there was space to create a bigger, more luxurious lodge.