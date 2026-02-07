Lodge Park: Megève is where snow and style mingle, and this hotel is at the heart of it all

If Megève had a mafia, its name would be Sibuet. Jocelyne and Jean-Louis Sibuet began their empire back in 1981, with a ‘small boutique hotel’, and now the family owns and manages four properties in this elegant and rustic French alpine town. The product they sell is comfort, and demand has never been higher.

Lodge Park was acquired by the Sibuet family in 1996, and has recently reopened its doors after an extensive renovation and refurbishment. What was 49 bedrooms is now 28 suites, a Longevity Spa, and the levels of hospitality and luxury that many international visitors have come to expect from this fabled resort.

Intimate hospitality seems to be the very DNA of Sibuet, and that enthusiasm can be found in every inch of Lodge Park, as well as in the blood of Marie Sibuet (Jocelyne and Jean-Louis’s daughter) who keeps a watchful eye over proceedings. There is something playful about the matriarchal nature of Lodge Park that is a far cry from the slightly tired stuffiness often associated with French luxury. Guests (and their dogs) might be wearing matching Moncler, but it all feels decidedly welcoming at all times.

With Marie and Jocylene at the helm, French alpine style has been tastefully reimagined. Who knows where they found many of the antiques suspended from the ceiling or hanging from the walls, but it’s clear they have been selected with a discerning eye, and when combined with traditional wood and stone, as well as warm Ralph Lauren fabrics, create an Adirondack atmosphere that is casual, comforting and warm.

The rooms

(Image credit: Lodge Park/Sibuet)

The 49 rooms and suites (mostly suites) are wonderful and large. Styled by Marie, raw wood is tastefully blended with tartans, curiosities, patinated leather, brushed steel and lots of heavy fabrics. The result is an almost overwhelming cosiness, a harsh contrast to the snowcapped mountains visible through the floor to ceiling windows.

The bathroom looks like it was hacked out of a quarry and is well stocked with an array of Sibuet’s in-house Pure Altitude essentials (the brand was founded by Jocelyne in 2009). Rainfall shower, a bath you could swim in, his & hers sinks, heated towel rails and a walk-in wardrobe. I could argue that the bathroom itself is more than enough reason to stay, but I do not have the time.

(Image credit: Lodge Park/Sibuet)

Eating and drinking

(Image credit: Lodge Park/Sibuet)

The Lodge Bar is the beating heart of the hotel, and also seems to be the zenith of the Sibuet family’s insatiable antique collection. It is a tremendous spot to re-balance after a day on the mountains, or to finish the evening with a nightcap. Light bites and sharing platters make up the menu here, perfectly paired with signature cocktails and an extensive wine and spirits list.

The main event in the hotel is The Beef Lodge, which is exactly what you think it is. Men with beards in leather aprons armed with big knives and juicy cuts of steak prowl the room, fires roar, and plates sizzle. I have eaten many steaks in my life, but few compare to what Christophe Cote and his team prepared for me one fateful January evening. Pair with rich red wine, greens and perfectly cooked chips. French cooking at its finest.

Image credit: Lodge Park/Sibuet Image credit: Lodge Park/Sibuet

Lunch can (and should be taken) on the slopes at Le Relais des Fermes, which serves a very traditional Savoyard menu; think snails, terrines, foie gras, veal, rotisserie chicken and steak tartare. Make sure to book in advance, as it is one of the most popular lunch spots in the resort, and because it is easily accessible via La Caboche bubble, even those who aren’t skiing will come.

How they’ll keep you busy

Skiing is the main winter activity here (just ask the Rothschilds, who have been coming for decades), with more than 180km of slopes to shred. Due to the resort’s proximity to Geneva, there are plenty of international visitors, not all of whom are determined to hit the slopes, so often it can feel like you have the place to yourself. Everything feels very relaxed and there is plenty of 'cruisy blues' to enjoy in peace.

When that’s all over, it’s best to head to the Longevity Spa at Lodge Park, which features a state of the art gym space, a hammam, sauna, cold plunge, and pool area. There are also plenty of treatments and therapies to indulge in, ranging from the traditional to the scientific. I indulged in some post-ski recovery, featuring pressotherapy, whole-body cryotherapy and photobiomodulation.

(Image credit: Lodge Park/Sibuet)

What else to do while you’re here