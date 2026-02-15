'A fantastic creation, with the magic of a strange, dreamed, longed-for world': Inside Schloss Charlottenhof, the Prussian royal family's exquisite sanctuary

First established in 1745 by Frederick the Great, the Park of Sanssouci or ‘without-care’ at Potsdam was developed as the summer retreat of the Hohenzollern Kings of Prussia — and later German Emperors — from their nearby capital of Berlin. Among the numerous palaces, follies and garden buildings that came to ornament this expansive landscape is a small, but important neo-Classical villa called Schloss Charlottenhof.

Built between 1826 and 1829 by the Greek Revival architect Karl Friedrich Schinkel, it was described by the celebrated landscape architect who collaborated on the design of its gardens, Peter Joseph Lenné, as ‘a fantastic creation, with the magic of a strange, dreamed, longed-for world’.

In 1819, the Crown Prince Friedrich Wilhelm, later Friedrich Wilhelm IV, met and fell in love with Elisabeth of Bavaria. The two shared an interest in the Arts, but their different religious confessions — he was Lutheran and she Catholic — delayed their marriage until 1823. During this period, he began to sketch designs for a magnificent family home in Potsdam in the form of a vast multi-storied Roman palace named ‘Belriguardo’, complete with viaduct, temple and a triumphal arch.

Fig 2: A view of Schloss Charlottenhof across the fountain pool. A formal garden runs along the berm of earth to the left. (Image credit: Paul Highnam for Country Life /Future)

In the aftermath of the Napoleonic wars, however, the Prussian treasury was depleted and the Crown Prince was persuaded towards a project of more modest proportions. As a gift, in 1825, Friedrich Wilhelm III presented his son with a farmland and house named ‘Charlottenhof’, which adjoined the south section of the royal park.

The Crown Prince immediately set to work with Schinkel to design his own perfect summer villa on the site of the farmstead. Schinkel was by 1825 well established as an architect. His buildings were prominent across Berlin and he was already involved in the park of Sanssouci itself, where he was at work on another residence at Schloss Glienicke for Prince Carl of Prussia.

In his work to the Charlottenhof, Schinkel was particularly inspired by the Choragic Monument of Thrasyllus on the south face of the Acropolis in Athens, Greece. He was, however, also forced into a close collaboration with his patron, who was fascinated with architectural design. For the Crown Prince, building his very own palace was not simply a playful expression of intellect, but a symbolic gesture of idyllic world-building. He yearned for a perfect haven to offer both himself and his young bride a bucolic retreat from the rigours of court and began to refer to the Charlottenhof as his ‘Siam’ or Arcadia.

Fig 3: The front hall. The doors and the statue niches are furnished with brilliant-crimson baize secured with gold-headed pins. (Image credit: Paul Highnam for Country Life /Future)

The Crown Prince’s vision for ‘Siam’ was, in fact, Italy, specifically the palatial villas of Laurentinum, located by Ostia, and Tusca in Tuscany, described by Pliny the Younger, the patrician magistrate of ancient Rome. Crucially, his knowledge of Italy and Italian architecture was as yet entirely theoretical and book-learnt, owing to the fact that his father refused him permission to travel to Rome until 1828.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It is important to note that Charlottenhof was never intended by Wilhelm to function as a residence. With their formal apartments located in Sanssouci, just over a mile away in the royal park, the couple only ever enjoyed Charlottenhof for day trips to host picnics, teas or small dinner parties. It did have bedrooms, including one for the royal pair located between their respective studies, but these were wholly decorative (Fig 8).