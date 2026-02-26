Why has everyone fallen under the spell of Wrotham Park — one of the largest private houses inside the M25
Wrotham Park, the seat of the Earls of Strafford, is not open to the public and hardly any interior photographs are available to view online. So why do film directors, photographers and luxury brands continue to flock to it?
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
It is not hard, when watching Theo James write his whimsical screenplay on a typewriter, tinker with a motorcycle and frolic with micro-pigs (yes, you read that correctly) to understand why luxury shoe brand Church’s chose to film their latest campaign at Wrotham Park (below). With its stunning Palladian architecture and expansive 2,500 acre grounds located within the M25, it really does have it all.