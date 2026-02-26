Why has everyone fallen under the spell of Wrotham Park — one of the largest private houses inside the M25

Wrotham Park, the seat of the Earls of Strafford, is not open to the public and hardly any interior photographs are available to view online. So why do film directors, photographers and luxury brands continue to flock to it?

Laura Kay's avatar
By
published
in Features
Wrotham Park collage
Pictures of the interiors at Wrotham Park are hard to come by, but the house was photographed for Country Life in 1918 and again in 2002.
(Image credit: Church's/Alamy/Country Life Image Archive)

It is not hard, when watching Theo James write his whimsical screenplay on a typewriter, tinker with a motorcycle and frolic with micro-pigs (yes, you read that correctly) to understand why luxury shoe brand Church’s chose to film their latest campaign at Wrotham Park (below). With its stunning Palladian architecture and expansive 2,500 acre grounds located within the M25, it really does have it all.

Theo James in Church&#039;s shoes

(Image credit: Church's)
Image 1 of 3
Theo James in Church's shoes
(Image credit: Church's)