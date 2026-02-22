'I have never ceased talking of the beauty of Ampthill': The tale of one of Britain's best-loved country houses

Horace Walpole once wrote: ‘I dote on Ampthill and when I die, I shall haunt it.’ He was certainly a regular visitor in the late 18th century, describing Ampthill Park as ‘a very large handsome house’, and noted in 1769–71 that the 2nd Earl of Upper Ossory and his Countess, Anne, were ‘greatly improving’ it with the help of William Chambers and Capability Brown. It is the Ossorys whose arms appear in the pediment on the north front and the house they knew is recorded in a large oil painting by Benjamin Killingbeck in 1777, which can be seen at Ampthill today (Fig 3).

The main 11-bay central portion, still crisp and elegant, was actually built mostly in the 1680s. It was fitted out in 1704–08, when the wings were added, and Chambers’s work added a stylish later layer. In private occupation until 1941, the house was then turned over to institutional use — as were so many other country seats — until, in 1979–80, it was divided into four residences. This article considers its overall history.

Fig 2: The south door may have been reused from the 1680s house. William Chambers added the gryphon above it, as well as the pediment and broadened the windows. (Image credit: Paul Highnam for Country Life / Future)

Sir John Cornwall, Lord Fanope, built a castle at Ampthill in the early 15th century. It was described by the antiquarian John Leland in the 1540s as ‘standing stately on a hill, with four or five fair towers of stone in the inner ward, beside the base court, of such spoils as it is said that he won in France’. Henry VIII used it for hunting parties, as in 1528 when he wrote to Wolsey that: ‘I and my people are well ever since we came to Ampthill on Saturday last, in marvellous good health and clearness of air’; Katherine of Aragon lived here between 1531 and 1533 and, in 1773, Walpole advised on a monument known as Katherine’s Cross, suggesting to the Ossorys that it be designed by Gothic expert James Essex. Walpole’s inscription refers to Ampthill’s (former) towers as ‘The mournful refuge of an injured Queen’, approving the country’s break with Rome as a means of spreading ‘Luther’s light from Henry’s lawless bed’.

The Ampthill Park House we see today was built as ‘Great Park House’, mostly in the 1680s, apparently absorbing some parts of the Great Lodge of the castle. Intended then as a dower house for Lady Ailesbury, whose son inherited nearby Houghton House, the building of Ampthill was supervised by Robert Grumbold, a Cambridge master mason who may have been its designer. He had sharpened his skills working for Sir Christopher Wren on the library for Trinity College, Cambridge, from 1676. Whatever the case, another builder called ‘Mr Drinkwater’ is also mentioned as providing drawings. The latter is thought to be the master carpenter Robert Drinkwater, who had been involved in Lord Ailesbury’s London house. Grumbold’s first visit to Ampthill is recorded on March 11, 1687 — ‘Paid Mr Grumball coming from Cambridge’ — and regular visits continued until 1689. The local builder was one Jasper Webb.

Fig 3: The 2nd Earl and Countess of Upper Ossory, with their children, depicted by Benjamin Killingbeck against the backdrop of the park in a large oil painting of 1777. (Image credit: Paul Highnam for Country Life / Future)

This 1680s house was a double pile over two principal floors, attic and cupola; evidence of the base of cupola can still be seen in the roof structure. There is a vaulted basement level on the north side, but not to the south, due to the fall of the ground. In 1687, staircases, steps, doors and doorcases were supplied, by Grumbold’s ‘measure’. The shell was presumably complete by October 1687, when a bill was made out for ‘270 foot of cornish and 421 foot of guttering under the lead’. There are finely carved interior doorcases of this date in rooms in the eastern side of the house.

When Lady Ailesbury died in 1689, her younger son Robert Bruce decided against completing the project, which had been in part intended for him, and, in 1690, the lease was sold back to John Ashburnham (who became the 1st Lord Ashburnham in 1698), to whose family the property had been granted by Charles II at the Restoration. The house was then completed by surveyor and mason John Lumley, the designer of Burley on the Hill, Rutland, who added wings on either side.

Fig 4: The top-lit main stair has three banisters to each tread. In stylistic terms, it seems to date to the early 18th century, but was altered by Chambers and again in about 1820. (Image credit: Paul Highnam for Country Life / Future)

Historian Simon Houfe explored the evolution of the house in a series of articles for The Bedfordshire magazine in the 1970s and his research revealed references to the building in Lord Ashburnham’s letter books. On February 28, 1705, Lord Ashburnham urged Lumley to ‘keepe yourself disengaged so farr this summer as that you may be able to goe through all my businesse by your being with me upon the place and as often as possible’. Lumley supplied both marble and stone urns to the site. In 1704, a letter from Lord Ashburnham rejected designs for a new house by Nicholas Hawksmoor, having ‘noe notion of an entire new house & of destroying what is done’.

The fashionable gentleman architect and army captain William Winde — designer of Buckingham House in London — was also consulted, in 1706–07, on the fitting out of the interiors, with advice sought on the employment of ‘Tissue the French ironworker’ — the Huguenot Jean Tijou. Tijou’s widow received the final payment for a staircase balustrade in 1712. In June 1706, Lord Ashburnham also wrote to his agent Fairfax, about Jan van Nost, saying that he wanted sculptures, ‘tenn in number here for the Atticks of the two wings’. Returning to Winde, he wrote that: ‘The next point with the Capt will be to discourse concerning the painting my great hall which I resolve to have done out of hand if we can agree the price with La guerre.’ The works he had in mind included some on canvas and others, for ‘the Piers att each end of the hall’ to be ‘done upon the walls of the house’. A manuscript description of ‘the exact particulars’ of Lord Ashburnham’s house describes a ‘noble handsome well-built brick house well Sash’t quite sound’. Lumley’s graceful 1707 north entrance door surround, with scrolled pediment above engaged Ionic columns, is at the head of a flight of steps (Fig 6).