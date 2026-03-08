At war in a foreign country, jailed by your own son and traded as a teenager as part of a business proposition: The ladies of Leeds Castle saw it all

There is a permanent multimedia exhibition at Leeds Castle called Queens with Means , which sounds like the kind of Real Housewives spin-off show I want to watch. Leeds Castle is the perfect setting for drama. I can see it now — an introduction where women in various states of plague and traumatic childbirth turn around to the camera grinning soullessly: ‘My dowry might be small but my passion for war with France is the biggest in Kent.’ Count me in.

Leeds Castle near Maidstone, Kent, is not nicknamed The Ladies' Castle for nothing. It has been owned by no less than six queens since the 9th century and one rather fabulous and extremely generous heiress, Lady Olive Baillie. When she died in 1974 she left the castle to a public trust so that, for the first time in its history, it could be enjoyed by Queens without Means, i.e. us.

The castle website describes what you might find behind its walls as ‘a glamorous history filled with strong and visionary women’ and ‘decades of delicious decadence’. As such I had hoped I might be able to turn up some salacious and scandalous stories about the women who lived there over the past 900 years or so, and, in a way, I have. Although perhaps ‘salacious and scandalous’, by the standards of several hundred years ago, might now more commonly be referred to as ‘horrifying, devastating and nightmarish’.

A painting of Lady Olive Baillie and her daughters at Leeds Castle. (Image credit: Country Life Picture Library/Future Plc.)

Inside, Leeds Castle is still fit for a Queen in the modern day. (Image credit: Country Life Picture Library/Future Plc.)

Nevertheless, I persisted in pursuit of gossip and intrigue and found that there is a thread which weaves these women together. It is perhaps not terribly glamorous, but I was struck by their incredible (and I mean incredible) resilience. The kind of resilience you might not believe is possible until you find yourself at war in a foreign country, jailed indefinitely by your own son or — I don’t know — a teenage widow being traded as part of a business proposition to your husband’s brother.

There is always an element of villainy in these sorts of things. There has to be in order to keep people interested. Perhaps ‘villain’ might have been too strong a word at the time for Queen Eleanor of Castile, who purchased the castle in the late 13th century, but she was certainly known to be unpopular, gaining an ‘unsavoury reputation’, according to the authors of The Palgrave Dictionary of Medieval Anglo-Jewish History. Queen Eleanor acquired a number of estates between 1278 and 1290 (including Leeds Castle) by purchasing debts owed by Christian landowners to Jewish moneylenders that entitled her to take ownership of the land that had been pledged against the debt — exploiting both middling landowners and perpetuating anti-semitism (Jews were not allowed to own land at this time) — giving her a double whammy in the unlikeability stakes.

It is because of Queen Eleanor’s remarkable, albeit nefarious, business acumen that the castle became the property of so many women after her. She is also responsible for building the famous Gloriette (the second, smaller island construction, which is part of Leeds Castle) and for the transformation of the castle from a dour fortress into a cherished residence. Should you be so inclined, Leeds Castle has a new exhibition called Pilgrimage of Love: Eleanor of Castile, beginning from March 9 in which you can meet the ‘world’s first historical AI avatar’ (I’m assuming we’re not counting ABBA Voyage here) Eleanor of Castile herself, and learn more about her quite extraordinary life and the legacy she left behind.

A photo of Leeds Castle from the Country Life archive. (Image credit: Country Life Picture Library/Future Plc.)

... and the castle today. (Image credit: Country Life Picture Library/Future Plc.)

Queen Eleanor was utterly beloved by her husband Edward I, but while he was obviously devastated when she died, he was also concerned that he only had one son and urgently needed a back-up heir. Enter, Queen Margaret of France. Poor Margaret. She was such an unwanted bride. Edward originally wanted to marry her sister Blanche, but couldn’t as she had gotten hitched to Rudolph, the son of the king of Germany. Edward literally declared war on France when he found out he couldn’t have her, such was his passion. A full five years later, however, it had waned somewhat, and he finally agreed to take Margaret’s hand after a series of beneficial treaties had been arranged. His son — who would eventually become King Edward II — married Margaret’s niece, Isabella, as part of the same wonderfully romantic business deal. Margaret was, at least, granted Leeds Castle as a wedding present, which quite frankly is the least that she deserved.