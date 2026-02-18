A 16th century gatehouse for sale outside the castle where Henry VIII is thought to have pursued Anne Boleyn

Standing three storeys high, this handsome Grade II-listed gatehouse — on the market via Humberts for £1,695,000 — offers sweeping views over the rolling Sussex countryside (the High Weald National Landscape, since you ask).

Is the building’s stature simply a design flourish? Perhaps not. Rumours abound over its Tudor history. Historic England's listing for Bolebroke Castle itself doesn't give much away beyond a few architectural details, but gatehouse is believed to have been built in the 16th century, a few years later than the castle itself, which local historians have dated to the mid 15th century.

More salacious claims abound, too. Henry VIII is said to have courted Anne Boleyn here before making her his second (and perhaps most celebrated) wife — and the producers of the 2007 film The Other Boleyn Girl apparently used Bolebroke Castle to film several of the interior scenes. How authentic those interiors are is probably a matter for debate, given the state of Bolebroke at its lowest ebb in the mid-20th century, when it was photographed by Country Life.

Country Life photographed Bolebroke when it was in considerably worse shape than it is today. (Image credit: Country Life / Future)

The Boleyn links are, as ever, pretty much impossible to prove or deny, but it's a fun thought. And we do know that Henry VIII’s hunts ran through the surrounding woods and fields, and that Anne Boleyn's family seat was at nearby Hever Castle. So who knows? Perhaps this really was a key place for Henry and his second wife, whose daughter Elizabeth went on to reign from 1558 until 1603. Either way, the agents report that the gatehouse was most likely built during the reign of Elizabeth I.

It sits in the village of Hartfield, which has links to the literary world and, intriguingly, legendary rock band, the Rolling Stones. The author A.A. Milne was inspired to write the now-famous stories of Winnie-the-Pooh after moving to Cotchford Farm near Hartfield in 1925. And the same farm was later the home of Brian Jones, of Rolling Stones fame.

Hartfield is a picturesque spot, with a village shop, tea room, and a pub. So, if you’re a fan of poohsticks and Hundred Acre Wood, you’re in the right place.

(Image credit: Alamy)

But back now to the gatehouse. Set down a private lane, it offers that sought-after combination of period features and modern accommodation.