How do you make an 18th century stately home fit for a 21st-century family?

Ask anyone running a business and they’ll tell you that repeat custom is what it’s all about — the golden goose that, tended well, keeps on laying and laying. In the interior design world, this normally looks like finding clients with multiple houses to furnish, unless, that is, you’re Studio Cameron. ‘I don’t quite know how,’ says co-founder Toddy Fleming, but ‘somehow we’ve got our name out there for generational changeovers.’ In other words, the company’s stock in trade has become country houses, passing down through families and in need of new identities that make sense in the 21st century while respectfully honouring the past.

As you might imagine, many of these piles are not only in need of love, but careful phasing — a few rooms here can be done, a few rooms there, but then comes a break. The coffers must be refilled before the next stage can begin. Suddenly, what was one job becomes two, three, maybe more.

The Hirsel is part of Douglas and Angus Estates — the Douglas-Home family’s estate company. The family have a legacy of long-term stewardship going back nearly 1,000 years. (Image credit: Studio Cameron)

This was the case at The Hirsel, a Georgian stately home near Coldstream in the Scottish borders and a seat of the Earls of Home since the early 17th century. To date, Studio Cameron has completed six rooms for the current Earl and Countess, Michael and Sally Douglas-Home, and their three young children: a kitchen-breakfast room, a sitting room, boot room and three bedrooms, with another in the offing. But with near countless rooms across the vast building’s three floors, they have barely begun to scratch the surface.

Brought on in 2022, the brief for Toddy and her business partner Georgie Collingwood-Cameron was ostensibly simple: make the house fit for family life. The challenge, however, was that this house, once the residence of Prime Minister Alec Douglas-Home, 14th Earl of Home, had, like the rest of Britain’s stately homes, not exactly been designed with the joy and jumble of young children in mind. It had also never been finished. Toddy reveals there are 17th-century plans in Hirsel’s archive for a watchtower that never was. She also explains that the 14th Earl, Michael’s grandfather, pulled down great chunks of the house, but didn’t rebuild them. ‘I find it fascinating,’ she says. ‘It feels almost infinite, in a way, because it’s never actually been what it was intended to be.’

Of course, houses like this are infinite, or at least not definite, designed instead to transcend lifetimes; assigned not owners, but custodians for whom the idea of legacy looms larger than for most. It’s why their rooms feel frozen in time, less lived in than occupied, filled with hard-boned furniture and gimlet-eyed portraits. And this is precisely why what Studio Cameron has achieved at Hirsel is so remarkable: a series of comfortable, livable and inviting spaces that don’t stand on ceremony, but still speak fluently the language of the great British country house.

(Image credit: Studio Cameron)

(Image credit: Studio Cameron)

Conceiving the project as ‘an apartment within the house’, Toddy set about reworking a dated lino-floored upstairs kitchenette — presumably used by Home forebears for little more than making the odd cup of tea — applying for permission to knock through into the sitting room next door (above). While the family’s meals are still made in the main kitchen downstairs, this space, with its convivial curved banquette, round dining table and plenty of countertop space for mixing drinks, has been transformed into something light, bright and genuinely useful.

(Image credit: Studio Cameron)

The sitting room (above and main image), meanwhile, is a masterclass in melding old and new — something Toddy says is crucial when looking to create legible ‘balance’ in a room.