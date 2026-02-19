London Design Week: What to look out for at next month's unmissable interiors event

London Design Week takes place at the Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour, from March 9–13, offering the opportunity to see new launches from more than 135 showrooms plus pop-up house guests, and enjoy an inspiring programme of events.

Here's what to look out for:

Light touch

Birdie Fortescue’s pop-up stand showcases the Vasanti lighting collection of sculptural lamp bases, from £155 each, and patterned shades, from £85 each.

Pattern play

(Image credit: Cinny Aumonier)

Explore new fabric and wallpaper designs by the Cotswold interior designer and textile artist Cinny Aumonier, on show at the Tissus d’Hélène showroom. The range includes Raine wallpaper in Baked Apple, £305 per 10m roll, inspired by an 18th-century Indian motifs.

Heritage collection

(Image credit: Liberty London)

In celebration of its 150th anniversary, the House of Liberty unveils a wallpaper range inspired by its extraordinary design archive, priced from £110 per m. The full glory of the collection — and the latest fabric offerings — can be enjoyed at the Rubelli showroom

Sleeping beauties

(Image credit: Henriette von Stockhausen)

Drawing on her knowledge of antiques and instinctive understanding of classical design, Henriette von Stockhausen (above) of VSP Interiors is launching a furniture collection in collaboration with specialist maker Oficina Inglesa. Recognising that antique pieces often present challenges of scale and proportion in modern homes, they have shared their expertise to create a collection of four-poster beds, coronas, bedside tables and chairs to suit today’s interiors. Handcrafted to order, these twin Beaulieu coronas are painted in a VSP custom colour and cost from £2,352 each.

Expressive design

(Image credit: West One Bathrooms/Ann Sacks)

Launching at West One Bathrooms is a collection of elegant tiles by leading American design company Studio McGee in collaboration with tile specialist Ann Sacks. Available in five colours and in square-edge and playfully scalloped formats, the Ashton Meadows collection of ceramic tiles costs from £270 per sq m.

Super women

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What can be learnt from the achievements of the world’s greatest female designers and tastemakers, such as Eileen Gray (right)? Which has created the most valuable legacy?

Come and find out at an inspiring event on the first day of London Design Week at 10.30am on Monday, March 9 featuring the interior designer Henri Fitzwilliam-Lay and Anahita Rigby, Tat London founder Charlie Porter and Jennifer Manners, founder of the eponymous rug brand. It will be moderated by Country Life’s Giles Kime and hosted by Hector Finch.

Entry is free. Hector Finch, Design Centre East, Third Floor Chelsea Harbour Design Centre, Lots Road, London SW10 0XF.

The curated home

(Image credit: Francesco Guidicini)

Join journalist and author India Knight (above), interior designers Jojo Barr of House Nine and Trilbey Gordon of Trilbey Gordon Design + Interiors as they chat to The Times and The Sunday Times interiors editor Katrina Burroughs about rooms that have a story to tell — and the joys of daring experimentation in design.

After the talk, India will sign copies of her book, Home: How to Love it, Live in it, and Find Joy in it (Fig Tree, £22). Thursday, March 12, 11.30am–12.30pm, at the Talk Theatre, Design Club, Second Floor, Design Centre East, tickets cost £10 each. Visit the Design Centre website to book.

The magic of Kit Kemp

(Image credit: Kit Kemp)

On Monday, March 9 from 3pm–4pm, join internationally renowned interior designer and founder of Firmdale Hotels Kit Kemp in conversation with Giles Kime, Executive Editor of Country Life, as they explore her distinctive approach to interiors.

Drawing on her new book, Design Stories, Kit reveals the ideas, inspirations and experience that bring her spaces to life. Reflecting on the relationship between art and interiors and the scope of her family-run practice, which spans hotel and domestic interiors, new builds and the design of textile and ceramic collections, this is a rare opportunity to hear from one of the most influential figures in design.

