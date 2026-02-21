Home is where the hearth is: Five picture-perfect cottages with glorious fireplaces

Suffolk — £1.5 million

Anyone who loves beams will be in seventh heaven in Chantry Farmhouse, as carved wood appears everywhere — within the walls and on the ceilings — giving the feeling of a walk back through time. The inglenook fireplaces have much the same effect and there are three of varying sizes, with carved bressumers to boot, to sit beside and think how much history has taken place within the walls of this eye-catching Grade II-listed Tudor hall house over the past five centuries. Modern comfort, however, hasn’t been sacrificed for character.

The two are intertwined, not least in the six bedrooms, and the partly vaulted kitchen, a later addition, is bang up to date with a comprehensive range of wall and base units and integrated appliances. Chantry Farmhouse’s location — the village of Denston — is only 10 miles from Newmarket and historic Bury St Edmunds and Cambridge is a 35-minute drive away.

For sale via David Burr — see more details

Cornwall — £1.25 million

Grade II-listed North Tregeare Farmhouse is a ‘late-16th- or early-17th-century, possibly with earlier origins’ property that is accompanied by 19½ acres of land. Everything about this house in Tresmeer is unique — from the shape and size of its windows, one of them an ancient stone mullion, and its stone-arched door that leads into the front porch to its characterful nooks and crannies within. One of the biggest nooks of all is the imposing stone-backed inglenook fireplace that forms a focal point in the cosy sitting room.

The house boasts four bedrooms (one currently on the ground floor) and there are a further two in the spacious self-contained converted barn, offering a potential income stream for new incumbents. North Tregeare can be found at the end of a long no-through road, so the sound of the modern world is usually absent, with only the chirping of birds and the whistles of the wind audible.