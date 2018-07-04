Best country houses for sale this week

Catch up on the best houses that have come up for sale via Country Life in the last few weeks.

Charming period village house set in 1/3 acre and views to The Malvern Hills. Great village amenities including railway station

An exceptional five bed chapel conversion with spacious, versatile family living in a private setting close to the town centre.

A modern five bedroom barn conversion retaining a number of original features within the village of Rodington.

Colterscleuch House is a sympathetically refurbished traditional five bedroom house, with B&B potential, in a scenic rural location.

Superb barn conversion forming part of a small courtyard development in the Brecon Beacons National Park hamlet of Cathedine.

An architect designed country house situated in the middle of its estate surrounded by formal gardens. Adjacent courtyard which includes office, double garage, stores and 1 bed flat. Two further cottages, one of which is used as a holiday let. Extensive modern farm buildings.

A charming, spacious four bedroom period village house with a wealth of character and south-facing gardens.

A superbly situated character home set among some exceptional barn conversions on the edge of the village. No onward chain.

A Grade II listed 16th Century, four double bedroom detached house set in 0.43 acres of mature wrap-around gardens.

An exceptional Listed Grade II Georgian family house together with a superb barn conversion, an annexe and guest accommodation, set within grounds of approximately 11 acres in this conservation village.

Beautifully refurbished five bedroom farmhouse with separate annexe, stone barn and gardens. Stunning views of Swaledale.

Period listed country house with magnificent Usk Valley views. Annexe, landscaped gardens, set in approx 5.75 acres. Celtic Manor 6 miles.

A detached house in a sought-after position with far-reaching views. Flexible accommodation with integral double garage. Gardens and grounds with paved terrace, detached outbuilding, woodland. In all about 1.72 acres

Constructed in 1898 in an unrivalled plot with 112 metres of direct beach frontage, this fine villa was designed to take advantage of the panoramic sea views that extend from Seaview across the Eastern Solent and set in delightful gardens and grounds.

A converted stone barn ready for use as a holiday retreat, situated in a commanding position with 2½ acres of woodland.

An attractive detached converted Grade II listed Cotswold stone barn in a very peaceful location.

A classic Quinlan Terry country house in a private and peaceful setting at the centre of its 47 acres of gardens and parkland. The property is beautifully positioned in the countryside, yet very accessible to London.

Remarkable barn conversion with Victorian origins providing many fine traditional features, occupying grounds of 5 acres.

Five bed equestrian property on the edge of the Ashdown Forest. Separate annexe, 4 receptions, 14 stables, arena and 4.5 acres.

A wonderfully restored four bed former farmstead and barns, in a tranquil setting in the Blackdown Hills. 3.8 acres

Beaumont house offers superb accommodation on a private road with an electric gate and woodland backdrop, totalling 4400 sq ft.

Charming 6 bedroom farmhouse hosting a wealth of period features, set in attractive private and secluded gardens overlooking farmland, together with swimming pool and tennis court. In all about 3.84 acres.

Grade II listed 18th century five bedroom extended double-fronted farmhouse set in approx. 0.4 acres, with a south facing garden.

Five/six bed Victorian farmhouse, 5/6 receptions, 1 acre grounds surrounded by millpond/moat. Views. 35-45 mins to Euston via Tring.

A wonderful family home with light and spacious accommodation laid out over two main floors and approached over a long private driveway guarded by an entrance lodge. The property enjoys wonderful views over open countryside and is superbly located for schools and access into London.

A recently refurbished farmhouse sitting in 2.3 acres of gardens and paddocks, located at the end of a long and private drive

Bradford Lane Farm is a truly unique 5 bedroom home beautifully presented with separate barn/annex, tennis court, garaging and stables set within about 13.5 acres close to Alderley Edge.

Greenfield House is a four/five bed spacious family home on a 2.3 acre plot, with idyllic gardens and Pennine Fell views.

A contemporary lakeside retreat within the Lakes by Yoo

Immaculate and beautifully interior designed Grade II listed property on the edge of the Test Valley village of Broughton, close to Stockbridge, with landscaped gardens.

A stunning Grade II listed farmhouse with easy access to the centre of Winchester. The property contains many period features, has a spacious garden and there are glorious views over the surrounding countryside.

Attractive Georgian style house located in a picturesque, rural setting in the small hamlet of Pitt, on the edge of Winchester. The house has 6 bedrooms, a triple garage, garden and paddock. In all about 2.77 acres.

Grade II listed Queen Anne house offering light and well-appointed accommodation with numerous original features, including panelled walls, doors, window shutters and timber framing of the Elizabethan period.

An immaculate and historic sporting estate located in one of England’s most rural and unspoilt counties.

A rare chance to acquire a landmark period home with 2 cottages and a separate building plot with planning permission for two new houses, in the heart of Much Hadham

A unique and spacious prime Chelsea house presented in excellent condition

An exquisitely designed period house which is located at the Eastern end of Carlton Hill offers spacious and stylish living space, whilst retaining many period features.

A well-proportioned and charming house set discreetly in one of Knightsbridge’s most desirable mews with 2 private parking spaces

Beautifully located, secluded period farmhouse; complemented by a range of traditional barns with planning and 11.27 acres.

A remarkably impressive property built of attractive stone with parapet gables and ball finials. Standing prominently on a hilltop, over 500 feet above sea level, the property has stunning views over its own land, the Bristol Channel and the countryside beyond.

An impressive and recently restored Grade II listed manor house dating from the 17th century.

Fulmodeston Hall is a fine Georgian country house with gardens and outbuildings set in 4.6 acres. It sits in a commanding rural position with exceptional views of the Norfolk countryside.

Fully refurbished three bed farmhouse with stunning views. Outbuildings and beautifully landscaped gardens.

Superb modern family house with outbuildings and 42 acres, situated in a private parkland setting with York a short drive away.

Spacious three bed barn conversion, idyllic location with grazing (total site circa 1.5 acres) and workshop/garaging/stabling.

Substantial five bedroom period property occupying a generous plot within walking distance of the village centre.

An extraordinary house hidden within the heart of Charlbury, one of the most sought after market towns in Oxfordshire. Within 13 miles of Oxford and a short drive to Soho Farmhouse, Daylesford, Burford and Witney

Offered in the open market for the first time in 50 years. The property sits down a long gravelled drive, within its own extensive formal gardens and grounds. River Thame frontage, fishing rights, paddock and arable land. Well positioned between Oxford and Henley-on-Thames.

A delightful lifestyle change property on the coast; three bed character farmhouse and two self-contained cottages. Approx. 1 acre.

Extensive Upland Farm Offering Exciting Sport

Currently run as a boutique guest house Maplehurst is surrounded by a beautiful garden and consists of eight ensuite bedrooms, a drawing room, a dining room, a stunning Siematic bespoke kitchen, a reception hall, a morning room and a downstairs cloakroom with wc

An immaculately presented detached family home in a highly desirable rural location.

This stunning Suffolk farm house has been renovated and enhanced by modern attributes and boasts a wealth of period features.

A diverse estate in a dramatic coastal landscape

An unlisted impressive and beautifully presented Edwardian country house set in lovely grounds of approximately 14 acres including paddocks and stabling, in idyllic rural surroundings.

Broome Hall House is set high on the southern slopes of Leith Hill and occupies a desirable situation. Located within The Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, this stunning home benefits from outstanding distant views over the Surrey and Sussex weald to the South Downs on the horizon.

Historic ‘Hop House’ in immaculate condition, the ideal combination of a contemporary family house full of period charm

Located in South Gower, this fairy tale home is nestled at the foot of Cefn Bryn and has the most spectacular gardens.

A wonderful newly renovated 4 bedroom barn conversion by renowned local developers Johnson & Johnson. Completed to an exceptional standard providing light and modern living spaces which take advantage of the superb countryside views.

A detached four/five bedroom converted farm building, in a semi-rural location with views over surrounding farmland.

Coming Soon – Set in the picturesque Sussex countryside, Wavensmere Homes presents six bespoke 4 bedroom detached oak framed homes each with double garage, substantial garden and spectacular panoramic views.

Superb Queen Anne Manor is in a rural hamlet in c. 5 acres including barn with consent, gardens, paddocks and outbuildings.

A beautifully converted barn in the most picturesque setting with views over open countryside.

A stylishly presented period converted barn with a fabulous rural outlook. Attractive garden, pasture and woodland. In all about 10 acres.

Sheriffs Lench Manor is a fine Grade II listed country house with origins believed to date back to around 1750 and far reaching countryside views. There are two attached holiday cottages and a field which extends to approximately 4.7 hectares.

A beautifully positioned and immaculately presented 13th century manor sitting in stunning gardens and grounds with a gate lodge, 2 further cottages, extensive outbuildings and garaging at the head of a long drive.

An exceptional 7 bedroom house with outstanding gardens.

This charming property set in over 10 acres of land with a 2 bedroom annex, outbuildings and 4 stables located on the edge of Windsor. The property is in need of modernisation with 5 beds, 4 receptions in the main house, a 2 bedroom annex, 3 barns and 4 stables covering in total 9,416 sq ft.

An absolutely charming Grade II Listed character property, parts of which are thought to date back to the 16th Century. Offered today in excellent condition set within in all about 3.8 acres of delightful grounds. There are a number of outbuildings and a tennis court.

This charming Victorian home, which exudes character, is situated at the end of a private road in Sunninghill. Nestled in just under half an acre with a south facing garden and secluded amongst mature trees, this really is a one off

This attractive characterful home is set within approximately 3.5 acres of well-maintained grounds. Included, there is also a one bedroom lodge house and a triple garage. This substantial property also offers the purchaser potential for refurbishment if desired.

Within this picturesque Chew Valley village, equidistant between Bristol and Bath. There are fabulous views over surrounding countryside and extensive integrated garaging for 10 plus vehicles. Conveniently located for Millfield, Clifton College, Wells Cathedral School and the Bath schools

A superb 7 bedroom country house set in about 23 acres of parkland and gardens.

A pretty Grade II Listed village house with outbuildings, attractive gardens and tennis court, in need of updating, backing onto open fields.

A handsome Grade II Listed vicarage with origins from the Victorian and Georgian eras, with separate coach house and outbuildings, standing in land of approximately 0.63 acres.

Grade II Listed historic house in a charming setting close to the River Thames.

Built in the 16th century and subsequently refashioned in the 18th century, with an east range added in the 17th century, Manor Farm is a fine Grade II listed example of a larger, 2 storey Dorset farmhouse.(N.B. An additional 5.49 acres of pasture may be available by separate negotiation).

This attractive 7 bedroom house sits in a desirable location near Beaminster with beautiful gardens and grounds including a series of spring fed lakes. About 10 acres. Additional lots include a lodge with large modern barn, a detached cottage and a paddock

The property comprises The Mill House with attached mill building set in beautiful gardens and arboreta with fishing on the River Brit. It has been sympathetically renovated and upgraded with the mill being imaginatively incorporated into the main house.

Charming listed Grade II former Rectory and Cottage on the edge of this most attractive village within striking distance of the coast.

A ring fenced residential farm overlooking the Bride Valley.

A beautiful 487 acre (197.1 hectare) arable grass and woodland farm, just 21 miles from the City of London.

A remarkable country residence in an idyllic setting with views of the City.

A handsome Cotswold stone family house with beautifully landscaped gardens close to Tetbury.

An attractive period stone house commanding an elevated position in the sought after Cotswold village of Blockley with planning permission for alterations and extensions.

A traditional period farmhouse with a separate barn conversion and excellent views over the surrounding countryside.

The existing 1950s house has 3 bedrooms with views over the River Hamble.

Woodlands House stands centrally in its grounds. The front garden has a wonderful parkland feel with a sweeping drive leading up to the house. The garden to the rear sweeps away from the house leading to a private paddock and tennis court with pavilion.

Condover House is a splendid detached residence set on a private road adjoining the famous Champneys Health Resort with gardens, paddock and orchard in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The Hexton Manor Estate is an exceptional residential, agricultural and sporting estate just 40 miles north of London, within the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Situated in a quiet location on a private road, this detached family home is conveniently located adjacent to Chipperfield and Flaunden.

A 15th century tower, significantly extended in the 19th century and extensively refurbished and renovated in the 21st century. Set in 30 acres of its own grounds with a lease of shooting and fishing rights over an adjoining 3,000 acres

Mature Golf Course and Period House in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty

Last remaining unit, situated in a tucked away position. Gated entrance. Double garage. Extensive parking. Landscaped rear garden. 10 year build zone warranty.

Stunning small estate on the Welsh Marches

A handsome Listed family house and walled garden in the heart of one of Oxfordshire’s prettiest villages. Within striking distance of Great Tew and Soho Farmhouse.

A delightful Cotswold stone family house, converted coach house and swimming pool framed by exquisite gardens all in the heart of this pretty village. Light and spacious reception rooms with many period features. Nearby schools St Hugh’s, Cokethorpe, Pinewood and Radley. In all about 1 acres.

An attractive period Cotswold stone house at the end of Chapel Lane on the edge of Bledington enjoying a tranquil setting overlooking open countryside, with self-contained annexe, large garden and paddock, amounting to approximately 1.4 acres in total.

Watcombe Corner has been the subject of complete renovation and extension, creating a striking six-bedroom bespoke family home of quality and style. Situated in the heart of the lovely market town of Watlington, the property is approached off a private road. No onward chain.

An exceptional residential, equestrian and commercial farm set in beautiful countryside overlooking Wenlock Edge. In all about 184 acres. Available as a whole or in 3 separate lots.

Grade II listed period house with a walled garden and paddocks overlooking open countryside and situated at the end of a no-through road on the edge of a village. Believed to have originally been built in 1498 and then remodelled in the 18th century.

An elegant Georgian home perfect for equestrian buyers set in wonderful 5 acre grounds with further 22 acres by separate negotiation.

Skinners Land Farm is situated in a private setting on the edge of the village centre of Chiddingfold, which has a picturesque village green, Post Office, chemist, 2 general stores, a butcher and 3 public houses.

A former school built, we believe, in 1836 for the children of the workers of the Lovelace Estate. The property was converted into a 5 bedroom house and is set within about 3 acres of beautiful grounds within the Ockham Conservation Area.

An elegant small country estate comprising of a fine period residence with cottages and outbuildings set within about 10.5 acres.

A striking Grade II Listed early 16th Century farmhouse located within beautiful grounds surrounded by open farmland with Downs Link access.

Danley Hill occupies a prime, private position on the coveted Danley Lane in the village of Linchmere. The house sits well in over 8 acres of private grounds which incorporate a swimming pool, tennis court and guest cottage – all in need of refurbishment.

A fine Grade II listed country house with outbuildings, equestrian facilities and 36 acres in glorious Devon countryside on the edge of the War Horse Valley, with distant views of Dartmoor.

Outstanding estuary views with slipway, boathouse and moorings.

Superbly presented Arts and Crafts house for sale on Boars Hill.

A unique Grade II* Listed 5 bedroom Georgian farmhouse.

A compact estate with sporting potential in a tiny hamlet close to the idyllic North Devon Coastline comprising Listed farmhouse, substantial cottage, indoor pool, outbuildings and stables all in a beautiful setting with fine views.

An immaculately presented Grade II listed period Somerset longhouse with self-contained guest cottage situated in a delightful river-side setting on the edge of a pretty hamlet.

Grade II listed Old Rectory with stunning views and modern garaging.

An impressive unlisted country residence surrounded by its own parkland.

Situated off a semi-rural country lane, a short distance to the south of the historic town of Haslemere, Lake House has been cleverly designed to take full advantage of its spectacular, secluded and wonderfully peaceful lakeside setting.

A rare opportunity to own your own piece of England on the hill, high above Henley. Set in around 11.48 acres of beautiful grounds with an annexe and stable complex with potential to develop further.

A unique property with substantial accommodation in this sought-after waterside haven of Mylor Harbour, ideal for water-lovers.

An outstanding example of a Roderick James designed house in landscaped gardens of about 1 acre.

A listed country house set in wonderful structured garden and grounds

A fine Georgian residence which offers extensive accommodation alongside superb equestrian facilities

Grade II listed, 41 ft. open-plan kitchen/dining/family room, 3 receptions, 4 en-suite bedrooms, pond, tennis court, 1.22 acres.

Fine 18th century Georgian rectory set in lovely gardens next to the village church.

Wonderful period house with extensive gardens and grounds

A very charming estate in a beautiful setting

Grade II listed four bed barn conversion with three bathrooms, low-maintenance garden, ample off-road parking, village location.

Positioned in the heart of the Lake District National Park

Extensively renovated farmhouse overlooking farmland. Three receptions, four double bedrooms, double garage and ¼ of an acre.

Charming listed Grade II former farmhouse in the heart of this popular village in the Piddle Valley.

Ruston House is a five bed Grade II listed residence dating back to 1783, nestled in mature grounds of approx. 2.5 acres.

Attractive period cottage on the Ashdown Forest with detached home office and grounds approaching 0.6 of an acre.

A picturesque Grade II* listed former rectory in a delightful situation.

An exceptional Edwardian house in th desirable village of Bentworth on the south eastern edge of the Hampshire Downs.

A pretty cottage full to the brim with character and architectural interest, available with no onward chain.

Reputedly built in the middle 19th Century, Rose Cottage is a three bed which is meticulously presented, with delightful gardens.

An exquisite retreat with views over the Beaulieu River and Solent.

An Elegant Grade II* Listed Country House and Estate in a glorious setting on the world renowned River Test.

A Grade I listed house thought to be the oldest continually-occupied house in the country. Surrounded by open countyside within 26 miles of Canary Wharf

An impressive Grade II listed period house in a stunning setting on the southern fringes of the village, together with an entrance lodge and two cottages, set in 24.13 acres of parkland.

Exceptional Georgian style residence of elegant proportions set within secluded gardens of about 2 acres, situated within a sought after private road within the popular Wildernesse Estate.

A detached, new build house in the heart of Chelsea

Magnificent Grade II listed Georgian double fronted family house in this exceptional setting on the River Thames.

Stunningly re-designed, beautifully presented four bed detached house, fabulous views, a mile from Skipton yet in the National Park.

A wonderful secluded sporting farm within easy commuting distance of Newcastle

Magnificent renovated Grade I listed historic Country House dating from the early C18 designed by Sir Thomas Parkyns.

A beautiful and unique village house

A significant Grade II* listed house with extensive outbuildings

A Grade II listed Georgian house c1800, with attached annexe in the popular hamlet of Cruckmeole, 2.5 miles south of Shrewsbury.

An important Grade II* Queen Anne/Georgian Country house set in wonderful parkland

Six bedroom detached country house with annexe. On the edge of favoured village, with level land of approx. 9.34 acres.

This stunning cottage to the north of Ipswich has been renovated to a high standard and enjoys far-reaching countryside views.

Early 18th Century Grade II* Listed Georgian former Rectory.

An elegant and immaculate country house in a delightful, quiet setting

An idyllic country estate with views to the South Downs

Superb house on the edge of Haslemere with stunning gardens of approximately 43 acres

Exciting opportunity to replace or refurbish

A superb Grade II listed home with a wealth of character

A private rural retreat

A beautifully presented family house near Petworth with stables, paddocks and managed woodland adjacent to Colhook Common.

West Sussex splendour at its best.

A listed farmhouse set in 8.6 acres of gardens/paddocks, with swimming pool and large barn (3700 sq ft.). Planning for studio.

A beautifully converted semi-detached barn in a delightful semi-rural setting, a short walk from the station and village facilities.

Exceptional Grade II* listed Georgian residence

