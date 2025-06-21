Save me: A castle on the Isle of Wight designed by James Wyatt is up for sale

When the weather gets this hot, it can start to play tricks on your mind. It can make you forget how to do your job. It can make you accidentally drink too much beer in a pub garden. It can make you think about buying a new house. Not a ‘new’ house, of course, but a run-down castle on the Isle of Wight.

I am blaming the heat on my decision to further investigate the sale of Norris Castle Estate on the Isle of Wight. It’s with Savills for £3 million, and I would like to buy it. Do I have £3 million? I do not. Do I know how to restore a castle and manage an estate of some 225 acres? Also no.

But the sun is telling me those are small issues. Perhaps you might feel the same. It’s not like a castle on the Isle of Wight, designed by James Wyatt and built in the 1790s comes up for sale every day.

As mentioned, it comes with 225 acres of grounds and parkland, believed to have been designed by Humphry Repton. It's the only Grade I-Listed landscape on the island. The whole estate is a veritable who’s who of architectural and horticultural excellence.

Along with the castle, the estate also comes with a very cool Grade II-listed bathing house, as well as a landing house.

It’s also in a prime location on the Isle of Wight. Osborne House, the home of Queen Victoria, is next door, while the East Cowes ferry is only a mile away. Views of the Solent come as standard.

I could fix Norris Castle. I could return it to its former glory. Maybe you could too.

Norris Castle Estate is for sale with Savills for £3 million. For more information and pictures, click here.