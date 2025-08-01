A graceful country home in Wiltshire with an award-winning water feature in its picturesque grounds
Located on the edge of Bremhill in Calne, and just a short walk from the local gastropub, this estate is a picture perfect property for sale with Knight Frank.
Mount Farm, on the edge of Bremhill in Calne, Wiltshire, is an 11-bedroom country home with 170 acres of luscious parkland, landscaped grounds and fields to boot. And it is now on the market with Knight Frank, for £8,750,000.
As well as views of North Wessex Downs, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Mount Farm boasts proximity to the local, dog-friendly gastropub, the Dumb Post Inn. The village itself has an impressive history: it was mentioned in the Domesday Book (1086) and was recorded even before that when Athelstan, King of the Anglo-Saxons from 924-927 and King of the English from 927-939, gave Bremhill to Malmesbury Abbey in 935.
Inside the property, there are wide hallways, a dining room with roughly-hewn stone walls, and a wooden-beamed living room, flooded with natural light courtesy of roof windows.
Our favourite part, the modern, open plan and airy kitchen, is well set-up for casual suppers, but it is the interconnected ‘party barn’, complete with a bar and cinema, that looks to be where the fun could really get going.
The wine cellar means that there’s plenty of room for supplies to keep your guests thoroughly watered, and you could house them all in either one of the eight rooms in the main house, or in the further three in the surrounding buildings: a one-bedroom annexe, Mount Farm Cottage, and a two-bedroom partly-converted barn, Stable Cottage.
Then there are the grounds, comprising, among other parts, a courtyard garden — featuring an RHS Chelsea Flower Show award-winning water feature designed by Giles Rayner — a full-size croquet lawn, elegant swimming pool, bountiful vegetable and cut flower beds, glass house, productive fruit-tree orchard and hard tennis court.
The estate’s agricultural land consists of approximately 95 acres of pastureland, 36 acres of woodland and 34 acres in arable production, plus a family shoot that is currently in operation for up to 10 days a year.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
We are positive that interest will mount quickly, so register your interest fast if you fancy tennis and croquet at one of the nicest properties for sale in Wiltshire.
For more information on Mount Barn visit Knight Frank's website
Lotte is Country Life's Digital Writer. Before joining in 2025, she was checking commas and writing news headlines for The Times and The Sunday Times as a sub-editor. She got her start in journalism at The Fence where she was best known for her Paul Mescal coverage. She reluctantly lives in noisy south London, a far cry from her wholesome Kentish upbringing.
-
-
From Queen bees to Queen Camilla: How Deborah Mitchell built a multi-million pound beauty empire out of bee venom
The beautician's skincare range has generated quite a buzz among celebrities including HRH and Victoria Beckham. Jane Wheatley meets her.
By Jane Wheatley Published
-
‘Though she be but little, she is fierce’: Everything you didn't know about sparrowhawks
Scourge of the bird feeder and a master of ‘shock and awe’ assassinations, the sparrowhawk pursues its quarry with such tenacity and unpredictability that it often blindsides its prey.
By Mark Cocker Published
-
The house 'where Anne Boleyn took Henry VIII as her lover' is up for auction at £295,000
In the heart of Windsor, a maisonette is up for sale within the 16th century house in which Anne Boleyn and Henry VIII are said to have met up for their romantic trysts.
By Toby Keel Published
-
A grand manor house with a window taken from Lord Nelson's flagship, set in one of Britain's most beautiful — and quirkiest — villages
Lavenham Hall in Suffolk is on the market, a grand country house with a genuinely unique feature: one of the windows from Lord Nelson’s HMS Foudroyant.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
A pretty beach house that brings the Italian Riviera to the coast of West Sussex
Peace, seclusion and grandeur just a few steps from the sea are on offer at this beach house near
By Toby Keel Published
-
Georgian harmony meets 21st century exuberance at a spectacular Cotswolds mansion
Daisy Green is a '21st century Palladian masterpiece' that has come to the market in one of the most sought-after corners of the Cotswolds. Penny Churchill takes a look.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
The country house with ‘incredible and unrivalled views’ where De Gaulle met Churchill in the Second World War
Winterdyne isn’t just a country house — it’s a country house that served as the base of the Free French under Charles de Gaulle during the war. Now, it’s looking for a new owner; Annabel Dixon takes a look.
By Annabel Dixon Published
-
An achingly traditional country house on the outside... and a wonderful Bohemian surprise within
Bayford House is a classic Georgian home that opens up to reveal a house full of playful design and striking touches. Annabel Dixon takes a look around.
By Annabel Dixon Published
-
An ancient manor where a millennium of history and a medieval moat meet a swimming pool and party barn
A medieval manor that was birthplace of one of Henry V's generals, Hempnalls Hall blends fascinating history, enormous character and 21st century comfort.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
One of Scotland's last untouched private islands, with a 'cave house' of your own and dolphins for neighbours
Insh Island, off Scotland’s west coast, has no buildings except a ‘cave house’, zero light pollution and even fewer inhabitants. It is on the market with Savills.
By Lotte Brundle Published