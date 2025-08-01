Country houses for sale

A graceful country home in Wiltshire with an award-winning water feature in its picturesque grounds

Located on the edge of Bremhill in Calne, and just a short walk from the local gastropub, this estate is a picture perfect property for sale with Knight Frank.

Mount Farm&#039;s outdoor swimming pool and symmetrical pool house which is walled off from the rest of the estate
Mount Farm's outdoor swimming pool comes with a pool house complete with its own separate kitchen and bathroom.
Mount Farm, on the edge of Bremhill in Calne, Wiltshire, is an 11-bedroom country home with 170 acres of luscious parkland, landscaped grounds and fields to boot. And it is now on the market with Knight Frank, for £8,750,000.

As well as views of North Wessex Downs, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Mount Farm boasts proximity to the local, dog-friendly gastropub, the Dumb Post Inn. The village itself has an impressive history: it was mentioned in the Domesday Book (1086) and was recorded even before that when Athelstan, King of the Anglo-Saxons from 924-927 and King of the English from 927-939, gave Bremhill to Malmesbury Abbey in 935.

Mount Farm's beige exterior surrounded by trees and bushes

Inside the property, there are wide hallways, a dining room with roughly-hewn stone walls, and a wooden-beamed living room, flooded with natural light courtesy of roof windows.

Mount Farm's living room — a well-lit room with exposed wooden beams, a television and white sofas and chairs, as well as wooden bookshelves

Our favourite part, the modern, open plan and airy kitchen, is well set-up for casual suppers, but it is the interconnected ‘party barn’, complete with a bar and cinema, that looks to be where the fun could really get going.

Mount Farm's party barn painted blue, complete with indoor bar and staircase

The wine cellar means that there’s plenty of room for supplies to keep your guests thoroughly watered, and you could house them all in either one of the eight rooms in the main house, or in the further three in the surrounding buildings: a one-bedroom annexe, Mount Farm Cottage, and a two-bedroom partly-converted barn, Stable Cottage.

Inside Mount Farm's dining room. A wooden table with many chairs and a flower arrangement in its centre

Then there are the grounds, comprising, among other parts, a courtyard garden — featuring an RHS Chelsea Flower Show award-winning water feature designed by Giles Rayner — a full-size croquet lawn, elegant swimming pool, bountiful vegetable and cut flower beds, glass house, productive fruit-tree orchard and hard tennis court.

The estate’s agricultural land consists of approximately 95 acres of pastureland, 36 acres of woodland and 34 acres in arable production, plus a family shoot that is currently in operation for up to 10 days a year.

Mount Farm from afar surrounded by greenery
We are positive that interest will mount quickly, so register your interest fast if you fancy tennis and croquet at one of the nicest properties for sale in Wiltshire.

For more information on Mount Barn visit Knight Frank's website

A staircase and corridor inside Mount Farm
