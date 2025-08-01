A graceful country home in Wiltshire with an award-winning water feature in its picturesque grounds

Mount Farm, on the edge of Bremhill in Calne, Wiltshire, is an 11-bedroom country home with 170 acres of luscious parkland, landscaped grounds and fields to boot. And it is now on the market with Knight Frank, for £8,750,000.

As well as views of North Wessex Downs, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Mount Farm boasts proximity to the local, dog-friendly gastropub, the Dumb Post Inn. The village itself has an impressive history: it was mentioned in the Domesday Book (1086) and was recorded even before that when Athelstan, King of the Anglo-Saxons from 924-927 and King of the English from 927-939, gave Bremhill to Malmesbury Abbey in 935.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Inside the property, there are wide hallways, a dining room with roughly-hewn stone walls, and a wooden-beamed living room, flooded with natural light courtesy of roof windows.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Our favourite part, the modern, open plan and airy kitchen, is well set-up for casual suppers, but it is the interconnected ‘party barn’, complete with a bar and cinema, that looks to be where the fun could really get going.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

The wine cellar means that there’s plenty of room for supplies to keep your guests thoroughly watered, and you could house them all in either one of the eight rooms in the main house, or in the further three in the surrounding buildings: a one-bedroom annexe, Mount Farm Cottage, and a two-bedroom partly-converted barn, Stable Cottage.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Then there are the grounds, comprising, among other parts, a courtyard garden — featuring an RHS Chelsea Flower Show award-winning water feature designed by Giles Rayner — a full-size croquet lawn, elegant swimming pool, bountiful vegetable and cut flower beds, glass house, productive fruit-tree orchard and hard tennis court.

The estate’s agricultural land consists of approximately 95 acres of pastureland, 36 acres of woodland and 34 acres in arable production, plus a family shoot that is currently in operation for up to 10 days a year.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Knight Frank) (Image credit: Knight Frank) (Image credit: Knight Frank) (Image credit: Knight Frank) (Image credit: Knight Frank) (Image credit: Knight Frank) (Image credit: Knight Frank)

We are positive that interest will mount quickly, so register your interest fast if you fancy tennis and croquet at one of the nicest properties for sale in Wiltshire.

For more information on Mount Barn visit Knight Frank's website