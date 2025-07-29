A Cotswolds mansion that marries 'the harmony and proportion of an 18th-century exterior with a spectacular interior of exuberance and flair'
Daisy Green is a '21st century Palladian masterpiece' that has come to the market in one of the most sought-after corners of the Cotswolds. Penny Churchill takes a look.
Andrea Palladio himself would have been proud to doff his bonnet to the remarkable Daisy Green, a 21st-century masterpiece designed by the late Martin Branston and built between 2009 and 2011 in an idyllic pastoral setting, two miles north of the historic market town of Wotton-under-Edge and 15 miles south of Stroud in Gloucestershire. It comes to the market with a guide price of £6m through Lindsay Cuthill’s Blue Book Agency.
Built by local craftsmen in Cotswold stone within a traditional, 116-acre Cotswold sheep farm, Daisy Green combines the harmony and proportion of an 18th-century exterior with a spectacular interior that reflects the exuberance and flair of its owners, John White and his wife, Susanna, the artist and designer behind the fast-growing Whiteworks wallpaper and fabric collection.
Set down a peaceful no-through country lane, the main house provides more than 6,000sq ft of inspirational living space, arranged over three floors in the classical style. The opulence of the double-height entrance with its polished stone floor and exquisite wrought metal staircase by Matt Livsey Hammond sets the scene.
The drawing room is an impressive formal space filled with light; the dining room lends itself to entertaining on a grand scale; and, in contrast to the period style of the rest of the house, the kitchen is unashamedly state of the art, with stainless-steel work surfaces and appliances.
Five first-floor bedrooms have either an en-suite or private bathroom; the master bedroom has in addition a charming mezzanine dressing room or ‘snoring room’, with a chinoiserie metal balustrade.
A staircase leads up to the roof, which has been partly decked and offers spectacular distant views. Further accommodation is provided in the working studio/annexe, the four-bedroom Daisy Farmhouse and the two-bedroom Daisy Barn.
The overall effect is of a home that feels like it's been here forever, despite its relative newness.. It's 'a Palladian masterpiece for the 21st century,' as Lindsay Cuthill puts it.
Daisy Green is for sale at £6m — see more pictures and details.
