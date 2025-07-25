One of Scotland's last untouched private islands, with a 'cave house' of your own and dolphins for neighbours

Do you like the idea of complete and utter solitude? If so, then Insh Island, in the Inner Hebrides off Scotland's west coast, is a 90-acre private island up for sale for offers over £500,000 with Savills — and it offers exactly that.

Near the smallest inhabited Island in Scotland, Easdale — which is best known as the host of the highly competitive World Stone Skimming Championship — the island is one of the Slate Islands. It is undoubtedly a paradise for nature enthusiasts, as seals and dolphins swim in the surrounding Atlantic Ocean.

Featuring a natural freshwater spring, sheltered coves and wild coastal trails, it is, however, the lack of light pollution that appeals to me most about the island.

The idea of being able to gaze at the stars in the utter pitch black, with no other soul around, would be a privilege not many get to experience. After which, you could trek across the unspoiled land to go and cosy up in the only building on the island, the ‘cave house’ which is located on the north western coast line.

For what it's worth, the existence of that cave house might potentially open up the option of putting some sort of dwelling here. Buyers would need to have their solicitors investigate the various permissions required, but the general principle of being able to replace an existing dwelling could apply here.

Cameron Ewer, the property agent, notes that the island 'is only accessible by private boat or helicopter', which begs a couple of questions. First, unless there were a concealed tunnel, how else would it be accessible? And second, where would you find a helicopter pilot brave enough to land on a rocky dot on the map like this?

But we can forgive Ewer his excitement about Insh, because we're excited too for what he calls ‘one of Scotland's last untouched private islands.'

'As someone who appreciates the value of natural beauty,' he adds, 'this is just too good an opportunity for any like minded investor to ignore.’

For more information on Insh Island, visit Savills website .