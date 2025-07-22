A rare glimpse into a wonderful country home being sold off-market, set in a picture-perfect village and with a vast natural swimming pool
It's rare that we get permission to write about houses being sold off-market — but we have just that with a house called White's, in one of Kent's most beautiful villages.
With its high street that tumbles down the steep hill from its Grade I-listed, 12th-century St Mary’s Church to the village pond, the delightful village of Goudhurst, 10 miles east of Royal Tunbridge Wells and five miles from Cranbrook, boasts a rich, fascinating history.
A centre of the Wealden iron trade from the 15th century, it later boasted a thriving weaving industry and was the centre of a hop-growing region, which has now given way to vineyards producing excellent English wines.
In 1747, the church and churchyard was the scene of a full scale battle between the Goudhurst Militia led by ‘General’ William Sturt, a former soldier, and the infamous Hawkhurst smuggling gang led by Thomas Kingsmill. Sturt ended his days as warden of the local poorhouse; Kingsmill ended his on Tyburn Hill in 1749.
Peter Whatmore of off-market specialists Edenfells Property (07971 226917) is handling the sale at a guide price of £5.5m of the exquisite Grade II-listed Whites, which sits in 6½ acres of gardens and grounds on the edge of Goudhurst, with commanding views across the valley towards Bedgebury Forest.
Originally built in the neo-Georgian style between 1901 and 1905 by local master builders Davis and Leavey for Sir Charles Jessel of Ladham House, Goudhurst, as a home for his unmarried sister, Lucy, Whites has been owned for the past 40 years by members of the same family.
They renovated it from top to toe in 2011/12, installing a sophisticated ground-source system that heats the entire house and also provides hot water, together with smart house-control and alarm systems, ceiling speakers in all major rooms, and 900MBps broadband throughout the house.
They have also created a 350 sq m (3,767sq ft) natural swimming pond by Gartenart, one of the largest domestic swimming ponds the firm has ever installed.
Impeccably decorated throughout, Whites offers elegant accommodation on three floors, including a large entrance hall, two principal reception rooms, a study, large kitchen/dining/sitting room, master bedroom suite, seven further bedrooms and four further bathrooms.
White's is being sold off-market. Contact Peter Whatmore of Edenfells Property for more information 07971 226917.
