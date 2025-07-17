Six beautiful homes around the world, from Portofino to Provence to Palm Beach
An exquisite villa tucked into a hillside? A A breathtaking apartment created to make you feel like you're flying through the endless blue skies?
Portofino, Italy — £20.5 million
There are Talented Mr Ripley vibes to spare at this six-bedroom villa, formerly the private residence of a prominent Genoese family, with breathtaking views from its perch on the slopes of Portofino Mountain, down to the beautiful harbour and across the Mediterranean.
This six-bedroom villa was painstakingly renovated in 2010, with furniture commissioned specifically to fit each room.
As elegant as the interiors are, the outside space is arguably even more of a draw, with terraces, lawns, a rose garden, small orchard and a kitchen garden, while the pool is build on an overhang to give a giddy sensation that you're floating above Portofino itself.
For sale via Knight Frank — see more pictures and details.
West Palm Beach, Florida — £17 million
An apartment of over 7,000sq ft that gives the impression that you're not just living on the water in West Palm Beach, but actually flying over the harbour.
There are five bedrooms and five bathrooms in the 7,166sq ft home, and while the light and space is great, the design really edges things up a notch — as the pictures here show perfectly. Everything here has been custom-designed and made for the owner — an interior designer — with Italian marble bloors, leather-lined closets and a bathroom that really just has to be seen.
The building itself is called The Bristol, which has a fitness centre, swimming pool and spa, alongside many other amenities.
For sale via Sotheby's International Realty — see more pictures and details.
Aix-En-Provence, France — £15.4 million
A 60-acre estate set in an olive grove, with beautifully-landscaped grounds and an almost absurdly perfect Provençal feel.
Inside the main house — called the Bastide — you'll find a series of huge, traditional rooms with high ceilings, stone floors and traditional furnishings. There are several other houses included on the estate.
Also within the grounds are the olive grove, gardens, two swimming pools and a covered terrace.
For sale via Savills — see more pictures and details.
Manhattan, New York — £21.25 million
A townhouse on East 73rd Street in Manhattan that feels more like a royal palace than a city residence, from the magnificently grand hallway and staircase to a dining room of regal opulence.
For sale via Sotheby's International Realty — see more pictures and details.
In Beauchamp on the east side of the island of Mauritius, this four-bedroom villa overlooks the world-famous Ile au Cerfs golf club.
There's a large living room, slate swimming pool and plenty of space, and the golf course has a five-star hotel attached, brining with it a full range of spa facilities, tennis courts, restaurants and more practically on the doorstep.
For sale via Park Lane Properties — see more details.
Palm Beach, Florida — £23.85 million
'Bring your boat, build your dream,' say the agents of this grand home at the end of Everglades Island in Palm Beach.
The house is beautifully laid out and well-kept, with a swimming pool and garden on a plot of almost half an acre.
For sale via Sotheby's International Realty — see more pictures and details.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
