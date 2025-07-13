19 charming homes for sale, from picture-perfect cottages to beachside retreats, as seen in Country Life

Dorset — £4,000,000

(Image credit: Savills)

Seclusion and beauty, right by the beach with a slipway to get on the water in Poole Harbour. The interiors are dated — to say the least — but you won't care in the slightest.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Gloucestershire — £1,500,000

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

A six-bedroom farmhouse in a village near Cheltenham that's a wonderful mix of traditional Cotswolds charm and newer touches — particularly with the round garden room.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details for this property.

Buckinghamshire — £1,850,000

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

This wonderfully pretty 'Georgian' home was actually built in 2006 — but you'd never know it, other than the lack of maintenance problems. The planning permission stipulated it should be designed as a Dower House to Tyringham Hall, nearby, and they did a superb job.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

Oxfordshire — £3,500,000

(Image credit: Savills)

A bucolic dream, where the four-bed main house also comes with a cottage, an orchard and wildflower meadow.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Essex — £2,500,000

(Image credit: eXp)

This enchanting 600-year old character home exudes timeless elegance and rural charm with equestrian facilities and idyllic countryside setting.

For sale with EXP UK. See more pictures and details for this property.

Hampshire — £2,450,000

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A five-bedroom farmhouse with equestrian facilities and versatile buildings offering a wealth of potential, set in 13 acres.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Somerset — £2,400,000

(Image credit: Stags)

A sympathetically restored former Rectory with a holiday barn, outbuildings and 60 acres, in a stunning position within The Quantock Hills.

For sale with Stags. See more pictures and details for this property.

North Yorkshire — £1,950,000

(Image credit: Blenkin & Co)

Superb Georgian country house in an elevated position with far-reaching views, separate cottage and traditional outbuildings, in 11.4 acres.

For sale with Blenkin & Co. See more pictures and details for this property.

Jersey — £1,575,000

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

A freehold Victorian home with five bedrooms and four bathrooms, filled with natural light and plenty of charm, ideal for modern family life.

For sale with Fine & Country. See more pictures and details for this property.

Kent — £1,500,000

A stunning period farmhouse with five bedrooms, a tennis court, useful range of outbuildings and about 9.5 acres including idyllic gardens.

(Image credit: Hobbs Parker)

For sale with Hobbs Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Derbyshire — £1,200,000

(Image credit: Bennett Samways)

A beautifully-presented four-bedroom detached country home, set within a generous plot with a rear paddock.

For sale with Bennett Samways. See more pictures and details for this property.

Suffolk — £895,000

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

A historic and well-presented 16th century house with period features, a flexible use studio and secluded gardens, in an edge of village setting.

For sale with Jackson Stops. See more pictures and details for this property.

Devon — £850,000

(Image credit: Charts Edge)

An immaculate, light and airy village home with spacious accommodation, including four bedrooms, garden, garage and parking, in the heart of Broadhempston.

For sale with Charts Edge. See more pictures and details for this property.

East Sussex — £795,000

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

Complete seclusion at this charming three-bedroom home set in 2.8 acres with formal gardens, woodland and paddock, located under a mile from Heathfield.

For sale with Wood & Pilcher. See more pictures and details for this property.

Cumbria — £745,000

(Image credit: JR Hopper)

This detached farmhouse and cottage offers the unique opportunity to purchase a versatile home with lots of potential in a village location.

For sale with JR Hopper. See more pictures and details for this property.

Oxfordshire — £650,000

(Image credit: Green & Co)

A beautiful Grade II-listed village house fusing modernity with period charm, set within a historic stable yard in East Hendred.

For sale with Green & Co. See more pictures and details for this property.

Highlands — £640,000

(Image credit: Galbraith)

A unique C-listed former manse with six bedrooms and three annexes holding holiday let potential, in a delightful Highland setting.

For sale with Galbraith. See more pictures and details for this property.

Kent — £600,000

(Image credit: Sandersons)

A picture-perfect, Grade II-listed thatched cottage with three bedrooms, original features throughout and stunning gardens.

For sale with Sandersons. See more pictures and details for this property.

North Yorkshire — £550,000

(Image credit: GSC Grays)

An attractive and beautifully presented detached period cottage with superb views across the Yorkshire Dales to the rear.

For sale with GSC Grays. See more pictures and details for this property.