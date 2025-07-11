A spectacular, light-filled home on the Isle of Wight where you can see the water from practically every window
Penny Churchill takes a look at the grand and impressive Fishbourne Quay House.
Few people who’ve spent much time on the south coast of England can have failed to look dreamily across the Solent to the Isle of Wight, spy a wonderful looking home on the sheltered north shore, and wonder what it might be like to live in one of those homes beside the sea.
That dream is up for sale at the moment via Ed Sugden of Savills and Charles Spence of Spence Willard, who are handling the sale of the spectacular Fishbourne Quay House.
Located on Ashlake Copse Road in Fishbourne — not to be confused with the ‘other’ Fishbourne, near Chichester — this dramatic, contemporary creekside home designed by ground-breaking The Manser Practice and extending to just over 7,000sq ft. And as fine as the home itself is, it’s all about the view over water.
The agents quote a guide price of £4.75m for the house set in some 5¾ acres of landscaped gardens and grounds that include ownership of the creek to mean low water, pontoon mooring, a massive swimming pool and mesmerising coastal views.
Constructed on the site of a former boatshed where Thrust 2, holder of the land speed record from 1983 to 1997, was built, the house also scooped a Sunday Times British Homes Award in 2014. Part of the foreshore is designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest and a haven for wildlife.
Fishbourne Quay House incorporates a wide array of spectacular architectural features with a fun yet practical design that makes the most of the ever-changing coastal scene. The separation of living spaces and bedrooms, divided by the voluminous entrance hall, which overlooks the creek, works well, the whole finished to an impeccable standard, using high-quality fittings and materials, including granite, Italian marble and limestone.
Both the ground and first floors offer an interesting mix of reception rooms, bedrooms and bathrooms, with a vast living room, high-spec kitchen, utilities, wet room, guest-bedroom suite, two further bedrooms and bathrooms and a bunk room on the ground floor; television room, library, luxurious principal bedroom suite and two further double bedrooms with bath or shower room on the first floor; and garaging, games room, plant room and boat storage in the basement below.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
And finally, a special mention for the home office:
The view from the desk is truly something special — though how anybody gets any work done when they could just plop in to one of those easy chairs and stare out across the creek is another question entirely.
Fishbourne Quay House is for sale at £4.75m — see more details and pictures.
-
-
Downtown Abbey is about to finish forever, and you're about to get a chance to see — and to buy — the costumes from the show
Downton Abbey's exquisite costumes and props are going on show at a free exhibition ahead of a sale being held by Bonhams later this summer.
By Lotte Brundle Published
-
The former stables — and recording studio for the Pet Shop Boys — transformed with a magical blend of city and country aesthetic, now seeking a new owner
In the heart of Clerkenwell, what was once a Victorian industrial unit is now a beautiful home.
By Toby Keel Published
-
The former stables — and recording studio for the Pet Shop Boys — transformed with a magical blend of city and country aesthetic, now seeking a new owner
In the heart of Clerkenwell, what was once a Victorian industrial unit is now a beautiful home.
By Toby Keel Published
-
The Good Life 2025? A development promising 'Britain's greenest homes' blends zero carbon, organic allotments and a touch of luxury in the Kent countryside
Hartdene Barns, sitting on a disused dairy farm in Kent, is a vision of what sustainable living one day mean for all of us.
By Annunciata Elwes Published
-
Breathtaking views and gardens that run down to the water's edge at this delightful home in Cornwall
The Garden House in Polruan sums up the appeal of waterside living. Penny Churchill steps inside.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
A 500-acre estate that spent 11 centuries in the same family, for sale for only the second time in its history
In the beautiful hills of north Wales the Garthewin estate has come up for sale, including a great country house once restored by the architect who created Portmeirion. Penny Churchill takes a closer look.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
'The city has always held an important creative space within our design studio': A luxury townhouse in Tokyo, courtesy of Aston Martin
A new four-storey property in the Omotesandō district is the first single home private residence by the British ultra-luxury performance brand.
By James Fisher Published
-
The Mediterranean Magic of Malta
With historic charm, picture-perfect beaches and a welcoming approach to newcomers, Malta represents an appealing option for Mediterranean property hunters. Holly Kirkwood reports.
By Holly Kirkwood Published
-
Four country houses with their own tennis courts, as seen in Country Life
If Wimbledon has put you in the mood for more tennis, Annunciata Elwes is here with a selection of homes with their own tennis courts.
By Annunciata Elwes Published
-
The majestic New Forest estate formerly owned by a billionaire adventurer — famous for driving 'the world's fastest kettle' — has come up for sale
Great estates in the unspoilt setting of the New Forest are always a welcome sight on the market, and Newton Park is a wonderful example with a sad story to tell. Anna White tells more.
By Anna White Last updated