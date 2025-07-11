A spectacular, light-filled home on the Isle of Wight where you can see the water from practically every window

Few people who’ve spent much time on the south coast of England can have failed to look dreamily across the Solent to the Isle of Wight, spy a wonderful looking home on the sheltered north shore, and wonder what it might be like to live in one of those homes beside the sea.

That dream is up for sale at the moment via Ed Sugden of Savills and Charles Spence of Spence Willard, who are handling the sale of the spectacular Fishbourne Quay House.

The setting on the creek is spectacular — and a ferry to Portsmouth is walking distance away. (Image credit: Savills)

Located on Ashlake Copse Road in Fishbourne — not to be confused with the ‘other’ Fishbourne, near Chichester — this dramatic, contemporary creekside home designed by ground-breaking The Manser Practice and extending to just over 7,000sq ft. And as fine as the home itself is, it’s all about the view over water.

The agents quote a guide price of £4.75m for the house set in some 5¾ acres of landscaped gardens and grounds that include ownership of the creek to mean low water, pontoon mooring, a massive swimming pool and mesmerising coastal views.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Savills) (Image credit: Savills)

Constructed on the site of a former boatshed where Thrust 2, holder of the land speed record from 1983 to 1997, was built, the house also scooped a Sunday Times British Homes Award in 2014. Part of the foreshore is designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest and a haven for wildlife.

Fishbourne Quay House incorporates a wide array of spectacular architectural features with a fun yet practical design that makes the most of the ever-changing coastal scene. The separation of living spaces and bedrooms, divided by the voluminous entrance hall, which overlooks the creek, works well, the whole finished to an impeccable standard, using high-quality fittings and materials, including granite, Italian marble and limestone.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Savills) (Image credit: Savills) (Image credit: Savills)

Both the ground and first floors offer an interesting mix of reception rooms, bedrooms and bathrooms, with a vast living room, high-spec kitchen, utilities, wet room, guest-bedroom suite, two further bedrooms and bathrooms and a bunk room on the ground floor; television room, library, luxurious principal bedroom suite and two further double bedrooms with bath or shower room on the first floor; and garaging, games room, plant room and boat storage in the basement below.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And finally, a special mention for the home office:

It's not often you see a house where the view from the window surpasses the photograph on the wall. (Image credit: Savills)

The view from the desk is truly something special — though how anybody gets any work done when they could just plop in to one of those easy chairs and stare out across the creek is another question entirely.

Fishbourne Quay House is for sale at £4.75m — see more details and pictures.