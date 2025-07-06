Four country houses with their own tennis courts, as seen in Country Life

Cornwall — £5 million

(Image credit: Savills)

About midway between Falmouth and the Helford River, close to the village of Mawnan Smith, lie the idyllic 31-acre environs of Penwarne. The manor was first recorded in 1313; the current house was built in the late 18th century, with a major structural renovation in the 1980s, and the gardens open every spring via Cornwall Gardens Trust in support of various charities.

(Image credit: Savills)

Today, the modernised Georgian house, with its six bedrooms and views of Falmouth Bay, is an occasional film set. As well as a hard tennis court in Wimbledon purple and green, the grounds contain a swimming pool, walled garden, kitchen garden, duck pond, water tower, Japanese garden and ‘Jungle’, all interspersed by pathways and streams, plus a sloping lawn in front of the gravel forecourt fringed by specimen trees. Two two-bedroom cottages accessed via a separate driveway could be let.

£5 million via Savills

East Sussex — £2.75 million

Complete with a very familiar bridge, an area of small lakes within the nearly 12-acre landscape of Tappington Grange is a homage to Monet’s lily ponds at Giverny in France.

(Image credit: Hamptons property for sale)

Within the rest are lawns, woodland, a swimming pool, a tennis court, a line of pleached lime trees and a timber barn — a rural haven that is somehow within quarter of a mile of Wadhurst station, with fast services to London.

(Image credit: Hamptons)

The Grade II-listed, eight-bedroom house dates to the late 17th century, with high ceilings, fireplaces galore and some fine plaster work in the drawing room.

£2.75m via Hamptons

Norfolk — £1.7 million

Once part of the estate of Hunstanton Hall, former long-time home of the Le Strange family, five-bedroom The Clock Tower — a reworking of the former Victorian coach house by the architect Charles Morris — is approached through picturesque parkland beyond a small moat; Morris’s Gothic stone-mullion windows are particularly distinctive.

(Image credit: Sowerbys)

Expansive gardens include a paddock, orchard and tennis court and there is an option to purchase a separate two-bedroom cottage. Old Hunstanton, some 18 miles north of King’s Lynn, is a popular coastal village with its championship golf course, clifftop walks, lighthouse and ruins of 13th-century St Edmund’s Chapel.

£1.7m via Sowerbys

Cheshire — £2.45 million

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

Laid out around Grade II-listed Hatherton Lodge, in Hatherton village, not too far from Nantwich, are some 13 acres, punctuated with formal gardens, woodland, a walled garden, lake, sweeping drive, tennis court and pasture.

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

A standout feature of the six-bedroom Regency main house, built as a response to the 19th-century Picturesque movement, is its sun-dappled orangery.

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

Other buildings include the five-bedroom Stables House, a garage with two-bedroom flat above and a two-storey barn.

£2.45m via Jackson-Stops